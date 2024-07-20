ITR filing 2024: You can file income tax returns using your WhatsApp. Check details

You can now file your Income Tax Return by using your WhatsApp account. Online tax-filing platform ClearTax has launched a new service -- WhatsApp-based ITR filing solution. This is being done to simplify tax filing for over 2 crore gig workers in India who often miss out on tax refunds due to complexities in the filing process.

At present, the service supports ITR 1 and ITR 4 forms, catering to the needs of most low-income taxpayers. The new solution harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to provide a seamless, chat-based experience directly through WhatsApp, making it accessible to a wide range of users.

Top features:

> One can only file ITR 1 and ITR 4 forms.

> ClearTax is offering the service in 10 languages including English, Hindi, and Kannada, ensuring broader reach and usability.

> The platform features a secure payment integration system, allowing users to complete the entire process, from filing to payment, within the familiar WhatsApp interface.

> Users can easily gather and submit required information through images, audio, and text, streamlining the data collection process

> The AI bot is powered by advanced language models, provides instantaneous help, guiding users through every step of the process.

> Also, the AI-powered system selects the most beneficial tax regime for each user, maximizing potential savings.

"Our WhatsApp solution addresses a critical gap in tax compliance that has long plagued India's workforce. We're not just simplifying tax filing, we're democratizing financial empowerment. We are making Bharat Aatmanirbhar and financially self reliant. By bringing this service to WhatsApp, we're meeting people where they are, eliminating technological barriers, and ensuring that millions of hardworking Indians can claim their rightful refunds with just a few taps on their phones. This isn't just about convenience – it's about financial justice and inclusion. We're proud to be at the forefront of this transformative approach to tax filing, one that has the potential to put money back into the pockets of those who need it most," said Archit Gupta, founder, CEO of ClearTax