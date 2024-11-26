PAN 2.0: How the new PAN card would affect you? Check details on how to apply or update

PAN card upgrade: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the implementation of PAN 2.0, a technology-driven revamp of PAN cards, with a budget of Rs 1,435 crore. This initiative aims to modernize the processes associated with Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number (TAN) services, making taxpayer registration quicker, smarter, and more secure.

PAN cards play a vital role in taxation and serve as an essential identification document for accessing various financial services such as opening a bank account, investing in Mutual Funds, or applying for a Credit Card.

The upgraded PAN cards will entail a comprehensive redesign of the current system, incorporating advanced technology and eco-friendly practices to enhance service delivery, improve data accuracy, and simplify digital interactions.

What is PAN 2.0?

The PAN 2.0 project is an e-governance initiative aimed at enhancing the taxpayer registration process by leveraging technology to revolutionise PAN/TAN services. This project will entail a comprehensive upgrade of the current PAN/TAN 1.0 ecosystem, streamlining both core and non-core PAN/TAN activities alongside PAN validation services.

The initiative involves a complete overhaul of the existing PAN system, revamping the IT infrastructure, and establishing PAN as a universal business identifier across specified government agencies' digital platforms.

The project aims to consolidate essential PAN/TAN services into a single, digital platform in accordance with the Digital India initiative. This centralized system will offer a comprehensive portal for all PAN-related services and heightened cybersecurity measures to safeguard user information.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “PAN card is part of our life which is important for the middle class and small businesses. It has been highly upgraded and PAN 2.0 has been approved today. The existing system will be upgraded, and the digital backbone will be brought in a new way.”

The Union Cabinet has approved the PAN 2.0 project with a budget of Rs. 1,435 crore.



The PAN 2.0 project aims to facilitate technology-based transformation for taxpayer registration services.



What can taxpayers expect?

The PAN 2.0 project seeks to implement a QR-code feature on all new and existing PAN cards, as well as establish a central portal and mandatory PAN data vault system for entities leveraging PAN data. This initiative is driven by the need for enhanced data protection and cybersecurity measures.

The upcoming PAN 2.0 update will involve replacing outdated software with a new platform designed to meet current needs. Additionally, a unified portal will be introduced to improve service efficiency, with a strong emphasis on addressing customer grievances.

The four main points mentioned by the Cabinet Committee:

Faster, Easier Access: No more waiting around—services will be delivered at lightning speed.

One Truth, One Source: Your data stays consistent across platforms, eliminating errors.

Go Green: Eco-friendly processes will cut waste and save costs.

Stronger Security: Enhanced systems mean your information stays safe and sound.

Adhil Shetty, CEO of Bankbazaar.com, said: “With PAN 2.0, taxpayers can expect shorter waiting times, consistent information across platforms, and enhanced security measures to keep their data safe. It’s a complete transformation designed to make managing taxes simpler and more efficient for taxpayers in the country.”

Where to apply or upgrade?

The primary objective of PAN 2.0 is to increase transparency, enhance user experience, and strengthen data security to progress towards a fully digital financial ecosystem.

According to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, current PAN cards will remain valid, and citizens will not be required to apply for new PAN numbers. The upgrade seeks to improve functionality without impacting the validity of existing cards. Taxpayers will also have the choice to upgrade their cards with new QR code features at no extra charge.