PAN 2.0: In lieu of PAN update, multiple frauds getting reported; check details

PAN 2.0: The Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a unique identifier utilized for financial and tax purposes. The government's recent introduction of PAN 2.0 aims to streamline the updating and reprinting process, increasing efficiency.

The new PAN card features enhanced data security through a secure PAN data vault, QR code integration for easy access to information, and centralized PAN/TAN services on a single portal. These improvements make the PAN card a versatile identifier for various business and professional uses.

However, there have been reports of fraudulent individuals targeting unsuspecting individuals with promises of providing a new PAN card. To protect yourself from falling victim to such scams, it is important to remain vigilant and cautious.

What do you need to know?

The government has announced that existing PAN users are not required to reapply for PAN 2.0 upgrades. All current PAN cards will continue to be valid with the introduction of PAN 2.0.

If you need to update or correct information such as your name or date of birth on your existing PAN card, you can request a reprint or apply for a new PAN card. The fee for obtaining a physical copy of the new PAN card is Rs 50 for delivery within India. For delivery outside of India, an additional charge of Rs 15 plus postage fees will apply.

Taxpayers are reassured that their current PAN cards remain valid and no immediate action is necessary. Officials advised the public to report any suspicious websites, helpline numbers, or apps to the cybercrime helpline (1930) or the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (cybercrime.gov.in).

What to note in terms of scams?

If you receive a call or message from scammers requesting payment to upgrade your PAN card, claiming it is mandatory, exercise caution. Fraudsters may also request money to expedite the processing of your PAN upgrade.

According to a warning issued by the Uttar Pradesh cyber cell, refrain from sharing any account details or OTP with them. Avoid clicking on unfamiliar links promising a PAN 2.0 upgrade and ignore any calls, messages, or emails offering this service.

Bogus PAN Websites

Illegitimate websites mimicking the legitimate PAN portal are being set up by fraudsters. Visitors to these phishing sites are asked to enter sensitive personal and financial information, such as Aadhasr numbers and banking details, which can be used by scammers to deceive individuals out of their money. Cybercriminals may also deceive users into paying a "processing fee" instead of actually updating their PAN card. These fraudulent websites pose a risk of infecting your device with malware or ransomware.

Multiple reports suggest that scammers are operating fake helpline numbers and call centers in order to reach out to potential victims. They falsely claim that the individual's PAN card has been blocked and urgent action is needed to upgrade to PAN 2.0. These fraudsters trick people into disclosing sensitive information such as Aadhaar card numbers, banking details, OTPs, etc. This stolen information is then used for financial fraud purposes.

How to trace the original link, website for updates?

For comprehensive information on PAN 2.0, one can visit the income tax department's official website. To request a reprint of your PAN card, utilize the official websites of Protean (formerly NSDL) or UTIITSL. The Income Tax department has only authorised these two agencies to issue physical reprints of PAN cards.

How to report fraud in case of scams?

To report a complaint, you may call up the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 or visit the official National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal website. It is advised to file your complaint promptly after the incident occurs. Please remember to save all call logs, messages, emails, and any other communication with the scammer as evidence.



