PAN 2.0: Income Tax Department releases FAQs: See how to apply for a new PAN or update your PAN info

PAN 2.0 card: Following the approval of the PAN 2.0 project earlier this week, the Union Finance Ministry has issued a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on the upgrade.

PAN 2.0 is designed to transform the current system by merging all PAN/TAN services into a centralized portal, enhancing efficiency and reducing paperwork. It endeavors to update the current system by amalgamating all PAN/TAN services into a unified online platform, simplifying the process and minimizing paperwork.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has stated that the existing PAN cards will continue to be valid unless updates or corrections are necessary. The upcoming enhancements, such as a dynamic QR code and a centralized portal for all PAN-related services, are designed to improve the usability of the cards in alignment with the government's digitalization objectives.

These developments are intended to simplify the process for the 780 million PAN holders and 7.328 million TAN holders in India by offering advanced features without altering the functionality of the current cards.

Here are the FAQs on the PAN 2.0 project:

1. Whether existing PAN card holders will be required to apply for a new PAN under the upgraded system? Do you need to change your PAN number?

No. The existing PAN card holders are not required to apply for a new PAN under the upgraded system (PAN 2.0).

2. Do I need to change my PAN card under PAN 2.0?

No. The PAN card will not be changed unless the PAN holders want any updation and correction. The existing valid PAN cards will continue to be valid under PAN 2.0.

3. What is PAN 2.0?

PAN 2.0 Project is an e-Goverance project of ITD for re-engineering the business processes of taxpayer registration services. The objective of the project is to enhance the quality of PAN services through adoption of latest technology.

Under this project, ITD is consolidating all processes related to PAN allotment/updation and corrections. The TAN-related services are also merged with this project. Besides, PAN authentication/validation through online PAN validation service will be provided to user agencies such as financial institutions, banks, government agencies, central and state government departments, etc.

4. How PAN 2.0 will be different from existing setup?

i. Integration of Platforms: Currently, PAN related services are hosted on three different portals (e-Filing Portal, UTIITSL Portal, and Protean e-Gov Portal). In the PAN 2.0 Project, all PAN/TAN related services will be hosted on a single unified portal of ITD. The portal will provide end-to-end services related to PAN and TAN, such as allotment, updating, correction, Online PAN Validation (OPV), Know your AO, AADHAAR-PAN linking, verification of PAN, requesting e-PAN, requesting re-print of PAN card, etc.

ii. Comprehensive use of technology for paperless processes: Transitioning to a complete online paperless process instead of the current method.

iii. Taxpayer facilitation: Allotment, updating, or correction of PAN will be done at no cost, and e-PAN will be sent to the registered email address. For a physical PAN card, the applicant must request it along with the prescribed fee of Rs. 50 (domestic). For delivery outside India, the applicant will be charged Rs. 15 plus India Post charges at actuals.

3. How to identify and surrender extra PAN?

To identify and surrender additional PAN numbers held by individuals, it is required by the Income-tax Act, 1961 that no person should possess more than one PAN. If a person is found to have multiple PANs, they must promptly inform the Jurisdictional Assessing Officer and take necessary steps to have the extra PANs removed or deactivated. The updated PAN 2.0 system incorporates enhanced logic for identifying potential duplicate PAN requests and a centralized mechanism for resolving such issues, thereby reducing the likelihood of individuals holding multiple PANs.

4. Can individuals update their PAN details such as name, address, and spelling corrections under the PAN 2.0 project?

Yes, existing PAN holders can update their details at no cost once the PAN 2.0 project is launched. Until then, PAN holders can make changes to their email, mobile number, and address through the Aadhaar-based online facility on the NSDL and UTIISL websites.

5. Many individuals have not updated their address on their PAN card. When will the new PAN card be delivered?

New PAN cards will not be automatically delivered unless requested by the PAN holder for any updates. Those wishing to update their address can do so at no cost using the Aadhaar-based online facility.

6. If new PAN cards are QR code enabled, will older ones continue to function as it is? What will QR code help us with?

The QR code feature has been present in PAN cards since the 2017-18 period and will be continued in the PAN 2.0 project with improvements such as dynamic QR codes displaying the latest PAN database information. PAN holders with older cards lacking a QR code option can apply for a new card with this feature in both the existing PAN 1.0 system and the PAN 2.0 system. The QR code serves the purpose of validating PAN details and providing comprehensive information like name, date of birth, and photograph when scanned using a compatible reader application.

7. Who is eligible for PAN 2.0?

All current PAN cardholders are automatically eligible for the PAN 2.0 upgrade. If you already have a PAN, there is no need to reapply.

To request the new QR-enabled version, simply provide valid identity and address proof. PAN 2.0 will be offered free of charge to all taxpayers.

Individuals who require a physical PAN card must apply and pay a fee of Rs 50 if residing in India, as announced by the tax department on Tuesday.

8. How to apply for PAN 2.0?

To apply for PAN 2.0 online, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Unified Portal: Access all PAN and TAN-related services on a single portal when PAN 2.0 is launched.

Provide Personal Details: Fill in the required fields with accurate personal information.

Upload Necessary Documents: Attach scanned copies of your identity, address, and proof of date of birth.

Submit the Application: Review the information you provided and securely submit your application.