Section 123 in New Tax Bill is the Section 80C of old act: Check details on deductions of SSY, NPS, EPF, ELSS, ULIP

The recently introduced Income Tax Bill (ITB), presented in parliament on February 13 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, focuses primarily on consolidating dispersed tax provisions, simplifying and eliminating unnecessary laws rather than making significant changes in tax rates or structure. The current Income-tax Act, which dates back to 1961 and came into effect on 01.04.1962, has undergone approximately 65 amendments with over 4000 changes over the years through various Finance Acts.

According to the Income Tax Department, the new Bill aims to provide a straightforward, clear, and easily understandable framework, featuring more than 57 tables as opposed to the 18 tables present in the existing Income-tax Act, 1961. This shift towards a more tabulated format offers taxpayers a clearer insight into important details such as deductions, TDS/TCS rates, and exemptions in a more organized and accessible manner.

In the latest income tax bill, a significant change has been made regarding deductions under section 80C of the Income-Tax Act, 1961. These deductions have been shifted to a new section, namely section 123. Despite this move, taxpayers can still avail a deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh in a tax year.

A comprehensive list of savings instruments eligible for deduction under the new section 123 can be found in Schedule XV.

Previously, the deductions under section 80C were scattered throughout the section. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has simplified this process by consolidating all eligible savings instruments into the proposed Schedule XV.

The reorganised system in the Income-Tax Bill 2025 aims to streamline the deduction process for taxpayers, enhancing transparency and efficiency.

List of Eligible Savings Instruments for Deduction