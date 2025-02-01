UPI rules, LPG price cuts, banking changes: Key financial updates for February 2025 you need to know

February 2025 brings a series of financial shifts that could impact consumers and businesses alike. Changes in banking policies, adjustments to UPI transaction rules, and revisions to LPG cylinder prices are among the key developments. Additionally, all eyes are on the upcoming Union Budget and the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review. Here’s a breakdown of the most significant updates.
To standardize UPI payments, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has mandated that all UPI transaction IDs must be strictly alphanumeric. Special characters will no longer be allowed. Transactions that fail to comply with this rule will be rejected by the system. Users should check their UPI apps to ensure that their transactions meet the new guidelines.
Oil marketing companies have announced a reduction in the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders, effective immediately. In Delhi, the new price is Rs 1,797 after a Rs 7 cut. While this change is modest, businesses that rely on LPG—such as hotels and restaurants—may see some relief. Price adjustments in other cities will depend on local taxes and transport costs.
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee will meet from February 5-7, 2025. With the new RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra at the helm, many experts anticipate a possible repo rate cut. Any change in the repo rate will have a direct impact on lending and deposit rates across banks.
IDFC FIRST Bank credit card rule changes from February 20
A revised statement date of the 20th of each month for FIRST Millennia, FIRST Wealth, and FIRST SWYP Credit Cards. The payment due date remains 15 days after the statement date.
