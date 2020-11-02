Bank credit growth slows to 5.8% in September 2020 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Bank credit growth slows to 5.8% in September 2020

On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit growth decelerated to 5.8 per cent in September 2020 from 8.1 per cent in September 2019.

Story: Niti Kiran

Design:Pragati Srivastava
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
What will be the cost of COVID-19 vaccine?
What will be the cost of COVID-19 vaccine?
Paddy procurement for kharif season increases 26.5%
Paddy procurement for kharif season increases 26.5%
12% of BSE 500 companies turn profitable in September quarter
12% of BSE 500 companies turn profitable in September quarter
441 infrastructure projects have been hit by cost overruns
441 infrastructure projects have been hit by cost overruns
FPIs raise stakes in 41% BSE 500 stocks during Q2 FY21
FPIs raise stakes in 41% BSE 500 stocks during Q2 FY21
Global trade drops 5% in September quarter
Global trade drops 5% in September quarter
New series of consumer price index for industrial workers has been released
New series of consumer price index for industrial workers has been released
Recent uptick in real estate activities has led to a revival in sentiments
Recent uptick in real estate activities has led to a revival in sentiments