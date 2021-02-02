Domestic steel demand up 9% YoY in January 2021

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Centre distributed free foodgrains, pulses, chana worth Rs 1.38 lakh crore during COVID-19
Registration certificates of over 20,000 NGOs cancelled in last 10 years
Commitment to privacy for WhatsApp is absolute: Facebook's Ajit Mohan
Cryptocurrency bill: Individuals, corporates to be fined for using digital money
BanTwitterIndia trends on Twitter amid spat with Centre
CORPORATE
ABB to provide automation solutions for Ola's e-scooter factory
MRF Q3 net profit jumps 115% YoY to Rs 520 crore
AstraZeneca Q4 earnings rise three times on cancer drug sales
Goldman Sachs, BlackRock add staff in China, eye growth
Amazon vs Future Retail: E-comm giant moves SC against Biyani's deal with Reliance
MARKETS
Investor wealth more than doubles from March lows as Sensex logs a 98% rally
Top gainers today: List of 8 shares that rose over 5%
Sensex, Nifty close at record highs; RIL, Bajaj twins, Airtel, Hindalco top gainers
Hindalco Industries share hits all-time high on Q3 earnings, what brokerages say
YES Bank share rises after two days; here's why
MONEY
NPS schemes delivered 23% returns in last year; what to expect in future?
Saral Jeevan Bima for low-income earners fills need gap; insurers ready policies
January SIP collection falls 5% after bounce-back in December
Reset your return expectations from debt mutual funds, say fund managers
Health insurance segment to witness double-digit growth in medium term, says IndRa
INDUSTRY
PFC Q3 profit jumps 17% to Rs 3,963 crore, income at Rs 18,442 crore
Mahindra Logistics in talks with Covid-19 vaccine makers; ramping up capacity for global, domestic supply
New DFI to be burdened with large power, road portfolio of IIFCL
Indian pharma grows for 5th straight month; sales rise 4.5% in January
Rs 70 crore in UK vs Rs 492 crore in India: Why 5G spectrum prices need revision
TECH
Olympus promises more cameras, other new products in near future
Homegrown Koo crosses 3 million users amid govt spat with Twitter
After Mumbai and Delhi, Vi now refarms 3G spectrum in Uttar Pradesh
Nationalistic Koo app's parent has Chinese investor
Motorola E7 Power image, specifications leak ahead of launch
OPINION
How logistics players can secure a robust supply chain for COVID-19 vaccination drive
From launch to growth: Why incubators need to re-strategise in post-covid world
Enabling SMBs with technology: Top trends, guidelines for 2021
Rebooting Economy 66: Is India facing credit deprivation to warrant corporation banks?
Crisis brings opportunity: The many lessons from COVID-19
PHOTOS
Koo: Know about sudden interest in the Indian alternative to Twitter
Domestic steel demand up 9% YoY in January 2021
Hotel industry performance improves in December quarter
World leaders express grief over the Uttarakhand glacier disaster
How financial market performed in January 2021
VIDEOS
Where did coronavirus come from? WHO investigates in Wuhan
Twitter must follow rule of the land: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
WHO on source of coronavirus; Royal Enfield may hike prices
TCS CEO on borderless workspaces and a collaborative mindset
Adaptive, resilient organisations are need of the hour: TCS CEO
MAGAZINE
Domestic steel demand up 9% YoY in January 2021
India's steel consumption grew 9% Y-o-Y and 3% M-o-M to 9.97mt in January 2021. This growth comes on a strong base period of January 2020 which had also witnessed demand growth of 9% Y-o-Y.
Hotel industry performance improves in December quarter
How financial market performed in January 2021
Energy sector consumption lags in Apr-Dec 2020
Union Budget projects drop in tax receipts for Q4 FY21
32% of non-food credit towards priority sector in Dec
Merchandise exports rise 5.4% to $27.2 billion in January
Which scheme has received how much allocation in Budget 2021?
Eight core sectors output growth remain in negative trajectory
CBSE issues guidelines for Class 9, 11 exams; suggests start of start new academic session from April 1
How logistics players can secure a robust supply chain for COVID-19 vaccination drive
Happy Hug Day 2021: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, Images, Quotes to share with your partner
Domestic air travel gets expensive; DGCA raises limits on airfare up to 30%
PFC Q3 profit jumps 17% to Rs 3,963 crore, income at Rs 18,442 crore
