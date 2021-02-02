Domestic steel demand up 9% YoY in January 2021 - Photos-1
Domestic steel demand up 9% YoY in January 2021

India's steel consumption grew 9% Y-o-Y and 3% M-o-M to 9.97mt in January 2021. This growth comes on a strong base period of January 2020 which had also witnessed demand growth of 9% Y-o-Y.
