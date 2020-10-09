Global billionaires' wealth crosses $10.2 trillion amid COVID-19 - Photos-1
Global billionaires' wealth crosses $10.2 trillion amid COVID-19

The total billionaire wealth rose by more than a quarter during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic to reach $10.2 trillion in July, breaking the previous record of $8.9 trillion at the end of 2017.
