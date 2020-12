As of December 7, around 108.2 crore houses have been sanctioned under PMAY-U, of which 18.7% are in Andhra Pradesh (20.2 lakh), followed by Uttar Pradesh (17.6 lakh), Maharashtra (12.7 lakh), Madhya Pradesh (8.1 lakh) and Gujarat (7.3 lakh). Work has also started in 67.1 lakh houses as of December 7, of which 38.6 lakh houses have been completed.





SHIVANI SHARMA, PRAGATI SRIVASTAVA