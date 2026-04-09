From Kashmir frontlines to AIR 305: Ex Army officer cracks UPSC after a war injury 

In a remarkable story of grit and determination, Major Nitish Kumar Singh (Retd), a former officer of the Indian Army, has cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 305, according to a report by SSB crack.

SSBCrack is an online platform focused on helping candidates prepare for defence-related exams and interviews in India.

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An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Major Singh hails from Begusarai in Bihar. His journey to the civil services is marked by extraordinary resilience. In 2017, during an anti-terrorism operation in Shopian, South Kashmir, he sustained severe injuries while serving in the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME).

Despite the debilitating injuries, he refused to give in to adversity and instead chose to rebuild his life with a renewed sense of purpose. Demonstrating remarkable determination, he turned to academics and began preparing for one of the toughest examinations in the country.

Through sustained hard work and discipline, Major Singh successfully cleared the examination, earning a place in the civil services. He is now set to undergo training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.

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His transition from military service to the administrative domain reflects a powerful narrative of perseverance and dedication, embodying the ethos of “Service Before Self.” His achievement has been widely seen as an inspiration for aspirants and a testament to the enduring commitment of India’s armed forces personnel, who continue to serve the nation in multiple capacities beyond active duty.

About the exam:

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is conducted every year to recruit officers for services like IAS, IPS and IFS. The exam takes place in three stages — Preliminary, Main and Interview.

The Preliminary exam is usually held around May and acts as a screening test. Those who clear it appear for the Main exam, which is descriptive and tests knowledge and writing skills, usually conducted a few months later.

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Candidates who qualify the Mains are then called for the Interview or Personality Test. Final rankings are decided based on marks in the Mains and Interview.

Based on their rank, candidates are allotted different services, with top rankers usually getting the Indian Administrative Service, followed by the Indian Police Service, Indian Foreign Service and other central services. After selection, candidates undergo training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie.

The training begins with a foundation course and includes classroom sessions as well as field training, preparing officers for administrative roles across the country.