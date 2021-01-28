Hotel industry performance improves in December quarter

Businesstoday
COVID-19 vaccination: Health workers who miss scheduled rounds to be shifted to age-specific batches
Investors happy but households give thumbs down to Budget: CMIE
'I am a proud andolan jeevi': P Chidambaram joins pro-protest chorus after PM Modi's jibe
Over 500 accounts suspended, no action on accounts of journalists, activists, politicians: Twitter
'Quad example of US, India pulling together for free, open Indo-Pacific region': Biden administration
Cisco revenue drops for fifth consecutive quarter, shares fall 4%
India Inc's billion-dollar club grows to 302
IndiGo parent InterGloble Aviation pays Rs 2.1 crore to settle case with SEBI
Future Retail Q3 loss widens to Rs 847 crore; revenue plummets 71%
CenturyPly Q3 profit grows 77% to Rs 66 crore; co to invest Rs 200 crore in MDF biz
YES Bank share falls nearly 4% in two sessions
Tata Steel share climbs 3.54% after firm reports Rs 3,989-crore profit in Q3
Stocks in news: Berger Paints, Torrent Power, Tata Steel, Interglobe Aviation, Glenmark Pharma
Share Market Live: Sensex drops 250 points, Nifty at 15,050; M&M, Tata Motors, TCS, SBI, Nestle top losers
SEBI rolls out new disclosure format under insider trading rules
January SIP collection falls 5% after bounce-back in December
Reset your return expectations from debt mutual funds, say fund managers
Health insurance segment to witness double-digit growth in medium term, says IndRa
MPC meet: What RBI's policy stance means for debt mutual fund investors
Occupy Dalal Street? Why you cant pull off a GameStop in India
TCS to hire 1,500 tech staff in UK over next year
Air India sale: Govt gets a surprise bid for national carrier, who's it?
Petrol, diesel price surge continues; check out latest fuel rates
Karnataka to create 10 lakh jobs in IT, related sectors under Digital Economy Mission by 2025
Nokia 5.4 quick review: Appealing looks, big display
Noise ColorFit Pro 3 is a smartwatch that costs just Rs 3,999, comes with heart rate tracking
Airtel offers 2GB daily data with Rs 349, Rs 599 prepaid plans, what Jio offers at the same price
Is India going to ban Bitcoin? Here is story so far
Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 affordable smartphones launched in India, prices start at Rs 11,999
Crisis brings opportunity: The many lessons from COVID-19
Rebooting Economy 65: IBC has failed; will a bad bank succeed?
Budget's agriculture sector announcements reiterate govt's rural focus
Budget 2021 rationalises tax rules, removes difficulties faced by taxpayers
Rebooting Economy 64: Budget numbers don't add up to 10% or more growth in FY22
Hotel industry performance improves in December quarter
World leaders express grief over the Uttarakhand glacier disaster
How financial market performed in January 2021
The glacial burst in Uttarakhand puts focus back on climate change
Energy sector consumption lags in Apr-Dec 2020
05:34
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Locals of Chamoli narrate their experience
01:37
Rescue workers face challenges at NTPC's Tapovan Tunnel
02:36
Bitcoin crosses $44,000 mark; PM Modi dials President Biden
03:54
Chamoli ground report: Rescue operation on in Tapovan tunnel
05:58
Foreign Destructive Ideology is new FDI: PM Modi
February 21, 2021
February 7, 2021
January 24, 2021
January 10, 2021
December 27, 2020
Hotel industry performance improves in December quarter
Total sales of domestic hotel industry increased gradually in Q3 2021. The gross sales increased to Rs 560 crore in Q3 FY 2021 from Rs 256 crore in Q2 FY 2021.
How financial market performed in January 2021
Energy sector consumption lags in Apr-Dec 2020
Union Budget projects drop in tax receipts for Q4 FY21
32% of non-food credit towards priority sector in Dec
Merchandise exports rise 5.4% to $27.2 billion in January
Which scheme has received how much allocation in Budget 2021?
Eight core sectors output growth remain in negative trajectory
Budget 2021: 9 top takeaways from FM's speech
Nokia 5.4 quick review: Appealing looks, big display
Airtel offers 2GB daily data with Rs 349, Rs 599 prepaid plans, what Jio offers at the same price
Noise ColorFit Pro 3 is a smartwatch that costs just Rs 3,999, comes with heart rate tracking
Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 affordable smartphones launched in India, prices start at Rs 11,999
Is India going to ban Bitcoin? Here is story so far
