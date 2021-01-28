Hotel industry performance improves in December quarter - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Hotel industry performance improves in December quarter

Total sales of domestic hotel industry increased gradually in Q3 2021. The gross sales increased to Rs 560 crore in Q3 FY 2021 from Rs 256 crore in Q2 FY 2021.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
How financial market performed in January 2021
How financial market performed in January 2021
Energy sector consumption lags in Apr-Dec 2020
Energy sector consumption lags in Apr-Dec 2020
Union Budget projects drop in tax receipts for Q4 FY21
Union Budget projects drop in tax receipts for Q4 FY21
32% of non-food credit towards priority sector in Dec
32% of non-food credit towards priority sector in Dec
Merchandise exports rise 5.4% to $27.2 billion in January
Merchandise exports rise 5.4% to $27.2 billion in January
Which scheme has received how much allocation in Budget 2021?
Which scheme has received how much allocation in Budget 2021?
Eight core sectors output growth remain in negative trajectory
Eight core sectors output growth remain in negative trajectory
Budget 2021: 9 top takeaways from FM's speech
Budget 2021: 9 top takeaways from FM's speech