Renault India to hike car prices starting January 2026

Renault India, the wholly owned arm of French automaker Renault Group, today announced a marginal revision of up to 2% in prices, effective from January 2026.

“The price increase will vary across models and variants and has been necessitated by rising input costs and prevailing macroeconomic factors,” the French carmaker says.

The price hike comes days after JSW MG Motor India said it will raise prices by up to 2% with effect from January 2026 due to rising input costs.

Both Renault and JSW MG Motor account for 1% market share each in India's 4 million passenger vehicle market.

India's biggest carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India and Mahindra & Mahindra have not announced any price hike yet.

However, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles managing director Shailesh Chandra indicated a price hike in January during the company’s second quarter earnings call.

“In Jan, in Q4, we will take the price increase typically, what we generally do. For the last nine months, we have not been able to, but with the commodity prices increased, we need to pass it on. So that will be the timeline,” he said.

India’s passenger vehicle volumes are likely to grow in double digits in the second half of the financial year 2025-26, according to Chandra. “My estimate is that it should be a double-digit growth. In FY26, the first half had seen a decline of 1.6% before the festive period. So overall, it should be in the zone of 5% or so,” Chandra said during the carmaker’s second quarter earnings call.