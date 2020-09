Exports in August 2020 were $22.70 billion, as compared to $25.99 billion in August 2019, exhibiting a negative growth of (-) 12.66 per cent. Cumulative value of exports for the period April-August 2020-21 was $97.66 billion (Rs 7,35,835.87 crore) as against $133.14 billion (Rs 9,28,243.85 crore) during the period April-August 2019-20.

