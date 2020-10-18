India's external debt declines to $554.5 bn in June from March level

Businesstoday
COVID-19 cases in India cross 65 lakh; recovery rate at 84.13%
Coronavirus vaccine update: India Inc may be allowed to procure vaccines directly
CNG prices cut in Delhi by Rs 1.53, piped cooking gas by Rs 1.05
'Credible signs' of economic growth seen in September: Finance Ministry
Religare scam: Delhi court denies bail to ex-Lakshmi Vilas Bank VP
Franklin Templeton's six shut schemes receive Rs 8,262 crore till September 30
Apple signs 4 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru
Flipkart to host Big Billion Days sale from Oct 16-21; Amazon to announce next week
Airbnb looks at raising around $3 billion in IPO
GIC, TPG to invest about $1 billion in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail
RailTel Corporation of India files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 700 crore IPO
Stock Market news: Are BSE, NSE closed today?
CAMS share closes 14% higher to issue price on listing day
Sensex ends 629 points higher, Nifty at 11,416; Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank top gainers
Bajaj Auto share gains 8% on strong growth in September sales
No medical check-up or extra premium! Smokers can easily buy health, life insurance
BT Insight: Are children MFs good to fund your child's future?
BT Insight - Are equities heading for a larger correction?
Federal Bank offers paperless debit card-linked loan for two-wheelers; should you go for it?
Invesco India launches Focused 20 Equity Fund - Should you invest?
Expect domestic passenger traffic to reach pre-COVID level by year end: Hardeep Puri
Oxford COVID-19 vaccine may get regulatory approval in 6 months
Audi opens bookings for Q2 SUV, India launch later in October
Farm budget increased 11 fold to Rs 1.34 lakh crore from FY10: Labour minister Santosh Gangwar
India, Germany to discuss resumption of passenger flights on Oct 6
Paytm, other Indian start-ups vow to fight 'big daddy' Google's clout
Google Daydream is dead, Android 11 removes support
Google says beauty filters bad for mental health, Pixel phones won't use them by default
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale announced, 6 days of deals and offers: Here are dates and details
Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Jack Dorsey to virtually testify in Senate on October 28
Rebooting Economy 32: Wage code leaves millions of workers out in cold
Rebooting Economy 31: Will new labour codes protect more workers or less?
Rebooting Economy XXX: Rural India in far deeper crisis than what govt data claims
Economy XXIX: Exposing farmers to unregulated market is more likely to harm them
Migrant crisis: Can rural India handle and support its itinerant returnees?
India's external debt declines to $554.5 bn in June from March level
Atal tunnel to be inaugurated today; All you need to know about it
India records historic current account surplus of $19.8 billion in 1QFY21
What's special about PM Modi's new high-tech Boeing 777 aircraft
Auto companies see demand rise ahead of festive season
03:20
Oxford vaccine trials run smoothly; Trump says, he is 'doing very well'
07:16
US President Trump and First Lady test positive for coronavirus
02:29
Mubadala to invest Rs 6,247 cr in Rel Retail; Refund for flights booked in lockdown: SC
01:15
MHA issues guidelines for Unlock 5; Here's all you need to know
02:48
Ban on international flights till Oct 31; GSK CEO on COVID vaccine availability
India's external debt declines to $554.5 bn in June from March level
India's external debt declined to $554.5 billion at the end of June from $558.4 billion in March 2020.
Story
: Niti Kiran
Design
: Mohsin Shaikh
India records historic current account surplus of $19.8 billion in 1QFY21
Auto companies see demand rise ahead of festive season
Bank credit remains moderate in September; deposits rise
India's steel demand recovers 8% to 7.5 million tonnes in August
Vi, Airtel lose 59 lakh mobile users in June; Jio adds 45 lakh
Cabinet approves increase in Minimum Support Prices for Rabi Crops
Muthoot Finance vs Manappuram Finance: Top gold loan providers
Non-life insurance premium grows 10.4% in August
