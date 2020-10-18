India's external debt declines to $554.5 bn in June from March level - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

India's external debt declines to $554.5 bn in June from March level

India's external debt declined to $554.5 billion at the end of June from $558.4 billion in March 2020.

Story: Niti Kiran
Design: Mohsin Shaikh
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
India records historic current account surplus of $19.8 billion in 1QFY21
India records historic current account surplus of $19.8 billion in 1QFY21
Auto companies see demand rise ahead of festive season
Auto companies see demand rise ahead of festive season
Bank credit remains moderate in September; deposits rise
Bank credit remains moderate in September; deposits rise
India's steel demand recovers 8% to 7.5 million tonnes in August
India's steel demand recovers 8% to 7.5 million tonnes in August
Vi, Airtel lose 59 lakh mobile users in June; Jio adds 45 lakh
Vi, Airtel lose 59 lakh mobile users in June; Jio adds 45 lakh
Cabinet approves increase in Minimum Support Prices for Rabi Crops
Cabinet approves increase in Minimum Support Prices for Rabi Crops
Muthoot Finance vs Manappuram Finance: Top gold loan providers
Muthoot Finance vs Manappuram Finance: Top gold loan providers
Non-life insurance premium grows 10.4% in August
Non-life insurance premium grows 10.4% in August