Jeff Bezos & family





According to the list announced by Forbes, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, 55, remains the world's richest person with a net worth of $131 billion. Bezos holds 16 per cent stake in the e-commerce giant. In January, he and his wife, MacKenzie, announced they are getting divorce after 25 years of marriage. Terms of the split have not been disclosed, but this could end up being very costly. After his divorce settlement he may not be the richest in the world. Bezos also owns The Washington Post and Blue Origin, an aerospace company that is developing a rocket for commercial use.