Mukesh Ambani gains 6 spots on Forbes 2019 rich list - Photos-1
Business Today

Mukesh Ambani gains 6 spots on Forbes 2019 rich list

Jeff Bezos & family

According to the list announced by Forbes, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, 55, remains the world's richest person with a net worth of $131 billion. Bezos holds 16 per cent stake in the e-commerce giant. In January, he and his wife, MacKenzie, announced they are getting divorce after 25 years of marriage. Terms of the split have not been disclosed, but this could end up being very costly. After his divorce settlement he may not be the richest in the world. Bezos also owns The Washington Post and Blue Origin, an aerospace company that is developing a rocket for commercial use.


ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
These are the most innovative states, UTs of India
These are the most innovative states, UTs of India
Here are the top 10 loss making PSUs
Here are the top 10 loss making PSUs
Gold reserves held by central banks around the world
Gold reserves held by central banks around the world
How long does it take for single-use plastic items to decompose?
How long does it take for single-use plastic items to decompose?
IRCTC IPO opens: All you need to know about the Rs 645-crore issue
IRCTC IPO opens: All you need to know about the Rs 645-crore issue
India's least and most affordable cities for housing
India's least and most affordable cities for housing
Here are world's 10 most generous billionaires
Here are world's 10 most generous billionaires
Cities which attracted the highest number of visitors in 2018-19
Cities which attracted the highest number of visitors in 2018-19