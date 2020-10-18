New projects announcements in Q2 FY21 remain muted at Rs 58,689 crore  

Businesstoday
ED may soon file money laundering case to probe Hathras protesters' funding
GST Council fixes IGST devolution error; releases Rs 24,000 crore to states paid lower share
GST compensation row unresolved; Council to meet again on October 12
GST Council allows quarterly filing of returns for less than Rs 5 crore turnover
Kerala FM says GST compensation cannot be linked to states' borrowing limit
Google defers in-app fees for Indian developers to March 2022
Tata Sons war chest for Mistry stake up by Rs 25-30K crore with TCS buyback, interim dividend
RAISE 2020: Mukesh Ambani bets on AI for $5 trillion economy goal
COVID-19 impact: Office space leasing falls 50% in September quarter
Zerodha faces snag during login, miffed traders vent out via funny memes
TCS becomes second Indian firm to cross Rs 10 lakh-crore market cap
Solar Industries share price jumps 7% on inking Rs 409-crore contracts
Sensex ends 276 points higher, Nifty at 11,503; IT, pharma stocks outperform
Angel Broking share closes 10% lower to issue price on listing day
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO: How to check allotment status
IRDAI group tables broad framework for insuring drones
No medical check-up or extra premium! Smokers can easily buy health, life insurance
BT Insight: Are children MFs good to fund your child's future?
BT Insight - Are equities heading for a larger correction?
Federal Bank offers paperless debit card-linked loan for two-wheelers; should you go for it?
COVID-19 vaccine: Dr Reddy's asked to resubmit application for conducting trials of Sputnik V
Who will rescue Lakshmi Vilas Bank? RBI hunts for best merger deal
COVID-19 pandemic: 7 major countries where Indians are not allowed to travel
RAISE 2020 Summit: IBM ties up with govt e-marketplace to create centre of excellence for AI in India
US, Indian bans on TikTok, WeChat violated WTO rules: China
RAISE 2020: India to become a global hub for AI, says PM Modi
Google Play Store vs Paytm Mini App Store: Clash of Unequals
How IBC will pan out post-COVID-19
Rebooting Economy 33: Where have the good old full-time decent jobs gone?
Rebooting Economy 32: Wage code leaves millions of workers out in cold
Rebooting Economy 31: Will new labour codes protect more workers or less?
Rebooting Economy XXX: Rural India in far deeper crisis than what govt data claims
New projects announcements in Q2 FY21 remain muted at Rs 58,689 crore
Countries leading the COVID vaccine race
India's external debt declines to $554.5 bn in June from March level
Atal tunnel to be inaugurated today; All you need to know about it
India records historic current account surplus of $19.8 billion in 1QFY21
Business Today honours Most Powerful Women of India
India Inc to directly procure COVID vaccines; Hopes for air traffic revival
US President hospitalised after being diagnosed with coronavirus
Prachi Mishra on COVID-19 and its implications on economies
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on role of technology and Aadhaar in distribution of vaccines
New projects announcements in Q2 FY21 remain muted at Rs 58,689 crore
New projects announcements in Q2 FY21 remain muted at Rs 58,689 crore
Story:
Niti Kiran
Design:
Pragati Srivastava
India's external debt declines to $554.5 bn in June from March level
India records historic current account surplus of $19.8 billion in 1QFY21
Auto companies see demand rise ahead of festive season
Bank credit remains moderate in September; deposits rise
India's steel demand recovers 8% to 7.5 million tonnes in August
Vi, Airtel lose 59 lakh mobile users in June; Jio adds 45 lakh
Cabinet approves increase in Minimum Support Prices for Rabi Crops
Muthoot Finance vs Manappuram Finance: Top gold loan providers
ED may soon file money laundering case to probe Hathras protesters' funding
COVID-19 vaccine: Dr Reddy's asked to resubmit application for conducting trials of Sputnik V
US polls 2020: Joe Biden requests Trump to support nationwide mask mandate for combating COVID-19
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
RAISE 2020 Summit: IBM ties up with govt e-marketplace to create centre of excellence for AI in India
RAISE 2020: India to become a global hub for AI, says PM Modi
Google Play Store vs Paytm Mini App Store: Clash of Unequals
