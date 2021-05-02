Processed food exports grow 26.5% in Apr 2020-Feb 2021

Businesstoday
Bank credit rises 5.33% to Rs 108.89 lakh cr; deposits grow 10.94%
Tech Mahindra FY21 net profit up 9.8% to Rs 4,428 crore
Karnataka to provide COVID-19 vaccines for free to 18-44 age group
23 states to administer free COVID-19 vaccine from May 1. Check out full list here
India to be fastest-growing FMCG ad spend market with 14% growth, says report
CORPORATE
Tata Steel hikes oxygen supply to 600 tonnes per day
Reliance Foundation scales up COVID operations in Mumbai, to manage 875 beds
Jagdish Khattar: The man who resuscitated and re-built Maruti Suzuki
Former MD of Maruti Suzuki Jagdish Khattar dies due to cardiac arrest
upGrad raises Rs 897 crore from Temasek
MARKETS
Vedanta shares rise 5% on nod to Sterlite plant for oxygen production
SBI Cards share closes 2% lower ahead of Q4 earnings
Mphasis share rises 6.5% as Blackstone offers to buy additional stake for Rs 8,262 crore
Sensex ends 508 points higher, Nifty above 14,450; banking, metal stocks lead rally
Natco Pharma share climbs 7% as firm seeks nod for COVID-19 drug
MONEY
COVID care at home? Don't worry! Your insurance will cover it
MF industry adds 81 lakh investors in FY21, experts hopeful of growth in FY22
Network hospitals can't deny cashless claims to COVID-19 patients: IRDA
No cashless settlement, arbitrary pricing: How health insurers are bungling COVID claims
IRDAI asks hospitals to provide cashless treatment for COVID-19 to policyholders
INDUSTRY
DGCA extends fare capping on domestic flights, 80% seating limit to continue
Centre asks Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute to lower COVID vaccine prices
30 vaccines to battle COVID by Dec; 5 from India
RBI caps bank MD, CEO tenure at 15 yrs, puts upper age limit of 70 yrs
Centre will not import COVID-19 vaccines, leaves the decision to states
TECH
iOS 14.5 update now available, brings the option to unlock iPhone with Apple Watch while wearing a face mask
India's smartphone industry grew 23% in Q1; Xiaomi leads, Samsung second
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to go live on May 2 with deals on smartphones, TVs, laptops and more
Redmi K40 gaming edition to come with 5000mAh battery, 67W fast charging support
Moto G20 with 5000mAh battery and 48-megapixel camera launched
OPINION
Can a global minimum corporate tax be a game-changer for India?
India's e-payments space: A dawn or down of retail in India?
How Millennials, Gen Z are shifting focus to balance in work life, not just work-life balance
WhatsApp leak case: Do companies need to root out the mole within
India badly needs Sputnik V in fight against COVID-19
PHOTOS
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh's advice on fighting COVID-19
Processed food exports grow 26.5% in Apr 2020-Feb 2021
'Oxygen Express' trains: Will they be a lifeline for COVID patients?
Railway freight traffic increased by 26.6 % in Mar 2021
World-famous destinations you may visit virtually during pandemic
VIDEOS
02:53
COVID Vaccination : Opposition alleges vaccine crunch
03:18
US to send India Covishield raw materiaL; Air India to get oxygen from the US
03:55
Nestle apologises for wrong packaging of KitKat; Bitcoin plunges below $50,000
02:43
Oxygen Express trains start transporting oxygen to meet rise in demand
02:55
Fire kills COVID patients in Virar; Nestle records highest sales in 10 yrs
MAGAZINE
May 2, 2021
April 18, 2021
April 4, 2021
March 21, 2021
March 7, 2021
Processed food exports grow 26.5% in Apr 2020-Feb 2021
Export of pulses from India during April - February 2021 amounted to Rs 1,828 crore.
Story: Shivani Sharma
Design: Pragati Srivastava
Railway freight traffic increased by 26.6 % in Mar 2021
Agri exports up 18.5% in Apr 20-Feb 21
AUMs of Indian Mutual Fund industry decreases 0.5% m-o-m
Record high rabi foodgrain output during 2020-21
India's merchandise exports see 7.3% de-growth in FY21
Retail price inflation rose to 5.5 per cent in March 2021
Wholesale inflation jumps to 7.4% in March 2021
FY21 - A forgettable fiscal for auto industry
India's smartphone industry grew 23% in Q1; Xiaomi leads, Samsung second
Bank credit rises 5.33% to Rs 108.89 lakh cr; deposits grow 10.94%
COVID care at home? Don't worry! Your insurance will cover it
Tata Steel hikes oxygen supply to 600 tonnes per day
Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Wishes, messages, mantras, WhatsApp, Facebook status, quotes to share with family, friends
Vivo V21 Night Selfie feature teased, with OIS in selfie camera it could be game-changer
