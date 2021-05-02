Railway freight traffic increased by 26.6 % in Mar 2021 - Photos-1
Railway freight traffic increased by 26.6 % in Mar 2021

Railway freight increased by 26.6 % on Y-o-Y basis as compared to a growth of 5.5 % in Feb 2021.  

