Railway freight traffic increased by 26.6 % in Mar 2021

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
IAF delivers 4 cryogenic tanks for Tata group from Singapore
Farmers' body advocates free COVID-19 vaccines for all
COVID vaccination: Centre asks states to set up more pvt centres before May 1
Tamil Naidu sets up 24x7 call centre to resolve hospitals' oxygen supply issues
FinMin extends Vivad se Vishwas, other deadlines amid COVID surge
CORPORATE
ICICI Bank FY21 profit doubles to Rs 16,193 crore; asset quality improves
Apple to help employees get COVID-19 vaccination at its offices
HCL Tech posts 1.1% growth in FY21, clocks record deal wins in Q4
Essar Oil UK to raise 400 million pounds to evade financial troubles
Wipro overtakes HCL Tech to become third most-valued Indian IT firm
MARKETS
This stock held by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala doubled investor wealth in just 6 months
Tata Elxsi share hits all-time high post stellar Q4 earnings
Sensex slips 202 points, Nifty ends below 14,350; IT, consumer durables stocks lead losses
Bitcoin plunges below $50,000 as cryptos slip over US Prez Biden's tax plans
ICICI Bank share trading lower ahead of Q4 earnings, net profit seen rising 300%
MONEY
Network hospitals can't deny cashless claims to COVID-19 patients: IRDA
No cashless settlement, arbitrary pricing: How health insurers are bungling COVID claims
IRDAI asks hospitals to provide cashless treatment for COVID-19 to policyholders
Ask Money Today: Should I sell LIC Jeevan Anand to buy a term insurance plan?
COVID second wave shaves 10% off Sensex; more downside ahead?
INDUSTRY
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to cost Rs 600 for state govts, Rs 1,200 for pvt hospitals
Biological E to begin Phase III clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COVID-19 surge: Iran bans flights from India, Pakistan
Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla justifies Rs 600 per dose price of Covishield
Second COVID-19 wave: List of countries that have banned flights from India
TECH
iPhone 13 mini launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far
Should you buy Dogecoin? One big reason why you should not
Instagram Reels to start showing ads in India
Infinix Hot 10S, Infinix Hot 10S NFC launched: Specifications, availability and price
Microsoft research finds continuous virtual meetings can make you stressed, suggests mini breaks in between
OPINION
Can a global minimum corporate tax be a game-changer for India?
India's e-payments space: A dawn or down of retail in India?
How Millennials, Gen Z are shifting focus to balance in work life, not just work-life balance
WhatsApp leak case: Do companies need to root out the mole within
India badly needs Sputnik V in fight against COVID-19
PHOTOS
'Oxygen Express' trains: Will they be a lifeline for COVID patients?
Railway freight traffic increased by 26.6 % in Mar 2021
World-famous destinations you may visit virtually during pandemic
Agri exports up 18.5% in Apr 20-Feb 21
COVID-19: Tips from psychologists to cope in these uncertain times
VIDEOS
03:55
Nestle apologises for wrong packaging of KitKat; Bitcoin plunges below $50,000
02:43
Oxygen Express trains start transporting oxygen to meet rise in demand
02:55
Fire kills COVID patients in Virar; Nestle records highest sales in 10 yrs
02:45
Oxygen shortage: Lucknow hospitals turn away patients
03:15
Vaccine pricing: Modi govt draws flak for new vaccine policy
MAGAZINE
May 2, 2021
April 18, 2021
April 4, 2021
March 21, 2021
March 7, 2021
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
Railway freight traffic increased by 26.6 % in Mar 2021
Railway freight increased by 26.6 % on Y-o-Y basis as compared to a growth of 5.5 % in Feb 2021.
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Agri exports up 18.5% in Apr 20-Feb 21
AUMs of Indian Mutual Fund industry decreases 0.5% m-o-m
Record high rabi foodgrain output during 2020-21
India's merchandise exports see 7.3% de-growth in FY21
Retail price inflation rose to 5.5 per cent in March 2021
Wholesale inflation jumps to 7.4% in March 2021
FY21 - A forgettable fiscal for auto industry
Net indirect tax receipts rise by 12.3% in FY21
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
IAF delivers 4 cryogenic tanks for Tata group from Singapore
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to cost Rs 600 for state govts, Rs 1,200 for pvt hospitals
Farmers' body advocates free COVID-19 vaccines for all
Biological E to begin Phase III clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate
ICICI Bank FY21 profit doubles to Rs 16,193 crore; asset quality improves
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
iPhone 13 mini launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far
Should you buy Dogecoin? One big reason why you should not
Instagram Reels to start showing ads in India
Microsoft research finds continuous virtual meetings can make you stressed, suggests mini breaks in between
Infinix Hot 10S, Infinix Hot 10S NFC launched: Specifications, availability and price
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE