Rating agencies peg FY21 GDP estimates between -6.5 to -10%

Industries showing signs of recovery, fiscal measures to offset COVID-19 pandemic: NITI Aayog VC
India's per capita GDP slips below Rs 1 lakh for first time in 3 years
Govt-farmers meeting ends; next round of talks likely on Jan 15
Bird flu outbreak: Does it spread from human to human?
Farmers' protest: 'Can't, won't repeal farm laws,' says govt to unions
DHFL sale: Piramals cite 2 violations of SEBI norms in the Oaktree Capital bid
TCS Q3 results: Profit rises 7% YoY to Rs 8,701 crore; declares interim dividend of Rs 6
Reliance Capital's total outstanding debt snowballs to Rs 20,380 cr in December
Bharat Biotech seeks DCGI nod to conduct trials of nasal Covid-19 vaccine
BSE-listed companies' m-cap reaches Rs 195 lakh crore
Investor wealth rises to Rs 195 lakh crore as Sensex, Nifty end at record highs
This argi stock gave 250% returns in 9 months
Sensex, Nifty scale record closing highs: Five factors behind the rally
Tata Power share hits 52-week high on buying stake in two firms
Bharat Rasayan stock rises 12 % as board to consider share buyback on January 12
LIC rolls out 'Special Revival Campaign' to revive lapsed policies
I-T refunds worth Rs 1.64 lakh cr issued to 1.41 crore taxpayers till January 4
AMFI rejig: Newbie Gland Pharma grabs the upper berth, rest settle lower
Annuity plans by insurers gain traction; should you go for it?
Coronavirus impact: Govt extends deadline for income tax filing, GST compliance; check out details
BREAKING: US reports 140,000 job loss in December, first time since April
Mahindra increases price for personal, commercial vehicles by 1.9%
IndiGo to resume direct flights between Kolkata and Shillong from Feb 1
Vistara airfare sale from today; check air ticket offers, discounts
M&M raises prices of personal, commercial vehicles by 1.9%
Realme V15 5G may launch in India soon as it shows up on BIS website
OnePlus Band launch date: Here is when OnePlus fitness band is coming
BSNL to launch Rs 398 prepaid plan with no FUP limit on calls and unlimited data benefits
WhatsApp could soon make Linked Devices feature official
MacBook Air with mini-LED screen tech said to launch in 2022
Rebooting Economy 56: Why India should follow agricultural development-led industrialisation growth model
Rebooting Economy 55: Farmer producer organisations best bet for small, marginal farmers
Real estate industry 2021: What can the sector look forward to? Is the worst behind us?
2021 outlook: Is it wise to invest in Indian real estate market in 2021?
Obesity & Diabetes: How corporates and society can help deal with these silent killers
From Johnson to Ardern: World leaders express shock at siege of US Capitol
Rating agencies peg FY21 GDP estimates between -6.5 to -10%
How severe is the Bird flu outbreak and can we deal with it?
Stock markets touch new highs in December; Rupee gets stronger
Most popular destinations for travelers in 2021
Sunil Mittal on how the push-button phone began his romance with telecom
Bharat Biotech seeks approval from DCGI for nasal vaccine trials
Musk becomes world's richest person; Premji thanks Wipro employees
Indian Air Force to supply vaccines to remote areas
Who will get the COVID vaccine first? Dr Randeep Guleria answers
Rating agencies peg FY21 GDP estimates between -6.5 to -10%
Barclays has modestly revised its FY21 GDP forecast downwards to -6.4 per cent from -6 per cent earlier.
Stock markets touch new highs in December; Rupee gets stronger
Rabi acreage increases 2.9% YoY; coarse cereals decline
Public, private sector investments fall in December quarter
Trade deficit at 18-month high of $15.7 billion in Dec 2020
Zomato shares annual food trends of 2020
India's non-financial sector debt grows 10.5% in Q2
State-owned banks' NPAs fall in September quarter
Bank credit growth decelerates to 5.8% in November
