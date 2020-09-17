Retail inflation above RBI's upper limit for fifth straight month

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigns from Modi Cabinet over 'anti-farmer bills'
Coronavirus vaccine in India likely by January, 2021, says Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan
Parliament Monsoon Session: No force can stop Indian troops from patrolling LAC: Rajnath Singh
Parliament Session: Mismatch between Beijing's words and actions, says Rajnath Singh
German Chancellor Angela Merkel wishes PM Modi on 70th birthday; vows to consolidate ties
CORPORATE
Mistrys send notice to Tata Sons directors, question their role in share pledge hindrance
Reliance Retail to offload up to 15-20% stake, raise Rs 80,000 crore
Dr Reddy's settles patent suit with Celgene for Revlimid capsules
SBI customers can make payments without using pin or swiping card; here's how
Insurance regulator IRDAI plans new solvency norms to deal with COVID-19 crisis
MARKETS
Happiest Minds Tech share closes 123% higher to issue price on listing day
Dr Reddy's Labs share rises over 8% in two days after Russia agrees to supply Sputnik-V vaccine
Sensex ends 323 points lower, Nifty at 11,519; Hindalco, Bajaj Finserv top losers
IRCON International stock rises 5% as firm wins Rs 1,900-crore orders
Why L&T share fell 2% despite winning order from Coal India subsidiary
MONEY
BT Buzz: Are home loans with shorter reset under MCLR beneficial for you?
20% fewer death claims under life insurance, despite COVID-19
SBI revises fixed deposit rates; check out latest changes
How many MF schemes should you hold?
Insurance industry bats for central data repository as COVID-19 hits info sharing
INDUSTRY
COVID-19 testing results in 5 minutes! IIT Madras develops a prototype
Divestment of majority stake in PSBs credit negative for these banks: ICRA
RBI announces OMO purchase of govt securities worth Rs 10,000 crore
Kia Sonet set to launch in India on September 18; expected price, key features
Toyota expansion halt: Finance Ministry refutes high taxes wrecking auto sector
TECH
Facebook partners with Ray-Ban maker to launch smart glasses in 2021
China will have to approve TikTok-Oracle deal: ByteDance
Trump says there is no legal path for TikTok to pay the American government
Affordable OnePlus Buds Z reportedly in the works, could launch alongside OnePlus 8T
Apple calls Epic Game lawsuit a publicity stunt, marketing campaign for Fortnite
OPINION
Rebooting Economy XXVIII: Is India poised for agriculture-led economic turnaround?
Anti-abuse provisions: A curse in disguise for businesses navigating the nebula of Indian taxation system
Rebooting Economy XXVII: Fiscal mismanagement threatens India's economic recovery
Rebooting Economy XXVI: Derailment of economy is not 'Act of God', it is 'Art of Misdirection'
Rebooting Economy XXV: How a series of economic misadventures derailed India's growth story
PHOTOS
On Narendra Modi's birthday, some inspirational quotes from PM Modi
Retail inflation above RBI's upper limit for fifth straight month
Recovered from COVID-19? Here's what you should do now
Industrial output continues negative growth in July
These Indian-Americans are among the richest in the United States
VIDEOS
Now pay health insurance premium in instalments
World's longest highway tunnel above 10k ft, connecting Manali and Leh, ready now
Now a bicycle for Rs 3.7 lakh; Dr Reddy's to provide Russian vaccine in India
PM Narendra Modi turns 70, wishes pour in, BJP workers celebrate
Apple launches new iPad 8 and Air 4 with A14 Bionic SoC
MAGAZINE
Retail inflation above RBI's upper limit for fifth straight month
Retail inflation stood at 6.7 per cent in August 2020, and is at the same level as that of the previous month. Elevated inflation in the food components and miscellaneous segment continues to keep retail inflation high.
Industrial output continues negative growth in July
Indian Railways' freight traffic recovers after five months of decline
No large deals in August; PE, VC fund investments decline 54%
States' fiscal deficit 36.5% of budget estimate in first quarter of FY21
Retail sales of automobiles see 4% uptick in August
This economic indicator contracted 5.6% in July; respite unlikely in August either
Bank credit rises 6.9% in July; retail loans bounce back
Q1 FY21 corporate performance mimics record GDP contraction
