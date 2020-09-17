Retail inflation above RBI's upper limit for fifth straight month - Photos-1
Retail inflation above RBI's upper limit for fifth straight month

Retail inflation stood at 6.7 per cent in August 2020, and is at the same level as that of the previous month. Elevated inflation in the food components and miscellaneous segment continues to keep retail inflation high.
