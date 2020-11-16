Retail inflation touches 7.61%, highest since June 2014 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Retail inflation touches 7.61%, highest since June 2014

Consumer Price Index-based retail inflation touched 7.61% in October, which is the highest since June 2014. It was also higher than 7.3% in September and 4.6% in October 2019.

Shivani Sharma, Mohsin Shaikh
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Life insurers register strong business growth in October
Life insurers register strong business growth in October
India's mobile money accounts grow 95-fold between 2014-2019
India's mobile money accounts grow 95-fold between 2014-2019
Azim Premji tops list of generous Indians with Rs 7,904 crore charity
Azim Premji tops list of generous Indians with Rs 7,904 crore charity
Mutual funds' assets increases to Rs 28.2 lakh crore in October
Mutual funds' assets increases to Rs 28.2 lakh crore in October
Over 11 lakh MSMEs registered under new online system
Over 11 lakh MSMEs registered under new online system
Don't forget to use two new tax deductions while filing ITR
Don't forget to use two new tax deductions while filing ITR
Core industries' output nears year-ago level in September
Core industries' output nears year-ago level in September
Is Indian economy on road to recovery?
Is Indian economy on road to recovery?