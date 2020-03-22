Coronavirus outbreak: How global CEOs have reacted

Panic has gripped the world as Novel coronavirus has spread to more than 60 countries till now. Globally, almost 90,000 people have been affected since the outbreak began in December in Wuhan, China. Global death toll from the virus has exceeded 3,000 with the outbreak worsening in South Korea, Iran and Italy. Business across the world is also getting impacted with temporary operational shutdowns. For instance, Disney's Shanghai and Hong Kong theme parks have been closed for more than a month. Several business and sporting events have been postponed or cancelled. While some global CEOs remain optimistic about the outbreak, most of them seem fearful, doubtful and are treading with care.





