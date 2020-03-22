Coronavirus outbreak: How global CEOs have reacted - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Coronavirus outbreak: How global CEOs have reacted

Panic has gripped the world as Novel coronavirus has spread to more than 60 countries till now. Globally, almost 90,000 people have been affected since the outbreak began in December in Wuhan, China. Global death toll from the virus has exceeded 3,000 with the outbreak worsening in South Korea, Iran and Italy. Business across the world is also getting impacted with temporary operational shutdowns. For instance, Disney's Shanghai and Hong Kong theme parks have been closed for more than a month. Several business and sporting events have been postponed or cancelled. While some global CEOs remain optimistic about the outbreak, most of them seem fearful, doubtful and are treading with care.

ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
Steps being taken by affected countries to contain coronavirus
Steps being taken by affected countries to contain coronavirus
Indian Railways launches restaurant on wheels in Asansol
Indian Railways launches restaurant on wheels in Asansol
Here are the best quotes of US President Trump from his India visit
Here are the best quotes of US President Trump from his India visit
How President Trump and family spent Day 1 of India visit
How President Trump and family spent Day 1 of India visit
How Ahmedabad is preparing for US President's visit
How Ahmedabad is preparing for US President's visit
These companies have taken a hit due to Coronavirus outbreak
These companies have taken a hit due to Coronavirus outbreak
Best investment options for working women in their 30s
Best investment options for working women in their 30s
Key things to keep in mind before buying a car insurance policy
Key things to keep in mind before buying a car insurance policy