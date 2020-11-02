COVID-19 updates: All you need to know about 'Long COVID'

A study by King's College London has assessed that one in 20 people with COVID-19 is sick for at least eight weeks. The new analysis has estimated that older people, women, and those having more than five different symptoms in the first week of their illness are more likely to develop, for what is now called, 'Long COVID'.

The study noted that this may add up to many hundreds of thousands of people in the UK and millions worldwide. The study, led by Dr. Claire Steves and Professor Tim Spector at King's, focussed on data from 4,182 COVID Symptom Study app users who had been logging their health regularly and tested positive for COVID-19 through swab PCR testing.





ADVERTISEMENT