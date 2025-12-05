Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has taken the extraordinary step of directing its own inspectors, who are qualified pilots, to operate flights for IndiGo amid a severe operational meltdown at the country’s largest airline. These inspectors are typically hired on five-year contracts to function strictly as auditors and are barred from flying for any airline during that period. The decision marks an unprecedented intervention as IndiGo grapples with a major pilot shortage that has triggered thousands of cancellations nationwide.

Alongside deploying inspectors, the DGCA has granted airlines, including IndiGo, additional relaxations under the newly implemented pilot rest rules. The regulator has eased the cap on the number of landings pilots can perform during night hours and permitted airlines to merge pilot leave with mandatory weekly rest—effectively expanding scheduling flexibility at a time of acute manpower constraints.

The crisis has escalated rapidly. IndiGo, which commands more than 60 percent of India’s domestic aviation market, has halted all domestic departures from key hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru as part of an operational reset agreed upon during a meeting with DGCA officials on Thursday night. On Friday alone, more than 500 IndiGo flights were delayed or cancelled, creating widespread travel chaos.

Amid mounting disruptions, the DGCA issued an appeal to the Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) and Pilots for Cooperation, urging them to help stabilise the situation. Stressing the scale of strain on the aviation ecosystem, the regulator warned that the industry must brace for even tougher days ahead as passenger traffic builds.

In a detailed statement, the DGCA said the aviation sector is facing “significant strain” due to IndiGo’s operational constraints, unpredictable weather patterns and seasonal spikes in travel demand. “These disruptions have led to delays, passenger inconvenience, and increased pressure on airline operations,” the regulator noted.

The DGCA emphasised that the timing could not be more challenging. With fog season, the peak holiday period, and the marriage travel season approaching, flight operations are expected to come under further pressure. Passenger volumes are projected to rise sharply, while weather-related disruptions may complicate scheduling and flight safety even more.

The regulator reiterated that airlines and crew must prepare proactively for the heightened operational demands of the coming weeks.

IndiGo has not yet issued a revised nationwide plan beyond the immediate cancellations but has acknowledged severe constraints in crew availability. The DGCA’s decision to allow inspectors to fly, coupled with temporary relaxations in rest norms, underscores the severity of the crisis and the urgency to restore stability across the aviation network.