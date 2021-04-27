COVID: Countries that have extended help to India to fight the second wave - Photos-1
COVID: Countries that have extended help to India to fight the second wave

India's second wave of COVID-19 has been like a tsunami which the world has watched in horror. With over 2000 deaths daily, it is the worst crisis the country has seen, possibly since partition in 1947. But on the one hand is the virus wreaking havoc on lives, on the other is the tragic lack of oxygen and a failing health infrastructure. Universal vaccination has also become a challenge, which is perhaps the only weapon the country has in fighting COVID.

Some countries have come forward to help India in this fight. They are offering India oxygen, raw materials needed for vaccines, critical covid-related medical supplies, PPE kits, ventilators, oxygen generation equipment and also ensuring smoother transportation and storage of the same.

The first batches of high-capacity container shipments that landed in New Delhi were from Singapore, Saudi Arabia.
