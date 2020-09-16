Facebook integrates Messenger, Instagram DMs: 7 things to know

Social media giant Facebook has recently updated its Messenger experience on Instagram, allowing cross-platform messaging.
Integrating the two platform would allow users to receive messages from Facebook Messenger on Instagram and respond without switching apps and vice versa.
Users can also decide on where they would like to receive messages and calls in their message requests or not at all. The new update is rolling out in select markets and will soon be available globally.
Here's the list of new features that the Instagram and Facebook Messenger integration brings: