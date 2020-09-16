Facebook integrates Messenger, Instagram DMs: 7 things to know - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Facebook integrates Messenger, Instagram DMs: 7 things to know

Social media giant Facebook has recently updated its Messenger experience on Instagram, allowing cross-platform messaging.
Integrating the two platform would allow users to receive messages from Facebook Messenger on Instagram and respond without switching apps and vice versa.
Users can also decide on where they would like to receive messages and calls in their message requests or not at all. The new update is rolling out in select markets and will soon be available globally.

Here's the list of new features that the Instagram and Facebook Messenger integration brings:

ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
Countries leading the COVID vaccine race
Countries leading the COVID vaccine race
Atal tunnel to be inaugurated today; All you need to know about it
Atal tunnel to be inaugurated today; All you need to know about it
What's special about PM Modi's new high-tech Boeing 777 aircraft
What's special about PM Modi's new high-tech Boeing 777 aircraft
How AI-powered analytics is changing the game at French Open
How AI-powered analytics is changing the game at French Open
Keep your WhatsApp data safe with these features
Keep your WhatsApp data safe with these features
Work smart from home with these cutting-edge apps
Work smart from home with these cutting-edge apps
New COVID-19 quarantine rules for travellers in Indian states
New COVID-19 quarantine rules for travellers in Indian states
As Dr Singh turns 88, a look at his contribution to India's economy
As Dr Singh turns 88, a look at his contribution to India's economy