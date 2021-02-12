From floods to glacier bursts, how India suffers due to climate change

The glacier burst in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, has once again highlighted that climate change is real and India is struggling to cope with it. India is now, in fact, among the top three countries in the world after the United States and China that has witnessed natural disasters.

The country has been hard hit thanks to an ever-increasing population and climate change.

According to the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, some 79,732 people have lost their lives and 108 crore people were hit in 321 incidents of natural disasters.

"Extreme climatic events or disastrous weather events have increased significantly across India during the 21st century," said minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan. Let us take a look at the major natural calamities that have taken place due to climate change in the recent past, in India.

ADVERTISEMENT