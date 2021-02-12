From floods to glacier bursts, how India suffers due to climate change - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

From floods to glacier bursts, how India suffers due to climate change

The glacier burst in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, has once again highlighted that climate change is real and India is struggling to cope with it. India is now, in fact, among the top three countries in the world after the United States and China that has witnessed natural disasters.
The country has been hard hit thanks to an ever-increasing population and climate change.
According to the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, some 79,732 people have lost their lives and 108 crore people were hit in 321 incidents of natural disasters.
"Extreme climatic events or disastrous weather events have increased significantly across India during the 21st century," said minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan.  Let us take a look at the major natural calamities that have taken place due to climate change in the recent past, in India.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
Koo: Know about sudden interest in the Indian alternative to Twitter
Koo: Know about sudden interest in the Indian alternative to Twitter
World leaders express grief over the Uttarakhand glacier disaster
World leaders express grief over the Uttarakhand glacier disaster
The glacial burst in Uttarakhand puts focus back on climate change
The glacial burst in Uttarakhand puts focus back on climate change
Celebrities react on social media to farmers' protests against the farm laws
Celebrities react on social media to farmers' protests against the farm laws
Best money tracking apps to manage your finances in 2021
Best money tracking apps to manage your finances in 2021
All you need to know about Amazon's new CEO Andy Jassy
All you need to know about Amazon's new CEO Andy Jassy
Rihanna's farmers protest tweet draws global attention
Rihanna's farmers protest tweet draws global attention
Budget 2021: Changes in Income tax rules announced by FM Sitharaman
Budget 2021: Changes in Income tax rules announced by FM Sitharaman