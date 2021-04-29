From Tim Cook to Sundar Pichai: CEOs offer help to COVID-hit India

While the government is trying its best to help India to overcome COVID-19 crisis, Indian business and world leaders have also come together to India's rescue. When the country's healthcare system is under pressure with hospitals running out of medical oxygen and concentrators, India's steel makers and world's tech CEOs are coming forward with medical equipment, oxygen concentrators and funds.

Here's how Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook, Satya Nadella, Vijay Shekhar Sharma among others are helping in India's fight against COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT