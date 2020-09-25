How famous CEOs view new trend of employees working from home

Here's what some famous CEOs think about remote working and if it should be adopted in the long term.







The past six months have witnessed a paradigm shift in the way professionals work. Leading companies that once thought working from home was unimaginable have readjusted to the idea and working from home has become the new normal. But is this new norm here to stay or will it slowly disappear as life limps back to pre-COVID times? Although most companies have seen an uptick in productivity and less absenteeism, some CEOs are still treading carefully. While some like Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that employees could work from home forever, others have not been so benevolent.