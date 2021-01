Nearly 25,000 birds have succumbed to different variants of bird flu across states like Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. The development comes as India is all set to witness a second migration period.

Here is all you need to know about the outbreak as it continues to spread, posing another threat to the human race after the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



Anshika Awasthi





ADVERTISEMENT