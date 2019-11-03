A look at PM Modi's big achievements as prime minister

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY)



This health insurance scheme started as Ayushman Bharat Yojana but was renamed as PMJAY. It aims to achieve Universal Health Coverage. PM-JAY provides cover of Rs. 5 lakh per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. Over 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable entitled families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) are eligible for these benefits. The scheme was launched on Sep 23, 2018 and is touted to be the world's largest free healthcare scheme.

