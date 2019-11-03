A look at PM Modi's big achievements as prime minister - Photos-1
Business Today

A look at PM Modi's big achievements as prime minister

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY)

This health insurance scheme started as  Ayushman Bharat Yojana but was renamed as PMJAY. It aims to achieve Universal Health Coverage. PM-JAY provides cover of Rs. 5 lakh per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. Over 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable entitled families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) are eligible for these benefits. The scheme was launched on Sep 23, 2018 and is touted to be the world's largest free healthcare scheme.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
Top 10 business schools in India that make the country proud
Top 10 business schools in India that make the country proud
Will Kejriwal's action plan against pollution work for Delhi NCR?
Will Kejriwal's action plan against pollution work for Delhi NCR?
What India can learn from countries fighting air pollution menace
What India can learn from countries fighting air pollution menace
What Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee has to say about India's economy
What Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee has to say about India's economy
12 high-profile cases ED is investigating
12 high-profile cases ED is investigating
Top 10 high-profile probe targets on ED's list
Top 10 high-profile probe targets on ED's list
Not happy with FD returns? Here are other investment options
Not happy with FD returns? Here are other investment options
Why you may haven't received your income tax refund yet
Why you may haven't received your income tax refund yet