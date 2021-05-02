'Oxygen Express' trains: Will they be a lifeline for COVID patients?

The COVID situation in the country has taken on a turn for the worse especially with most hospitals reporting a dire shortage of oxygen. India recorded 3.46 lakh new infections on April 24th. This surge has put tremendous pressure on hospitals and doctors. What's even worse is that hospitals have now started turning patients away requesting them to seek treatment somewhere else.

As India faces rising COVID-19 cases and an acute shortage of oxygen cylinders, Indian Railways has stepped in to carry liquid oxygen from steel plants to cities where it's needed the most. Two trains are on their way to supply oxygen.





