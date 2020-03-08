These companies have taken a hit due to Coronavirus outbreak

Even as China claims that the coronavirus pandemic is more or less under control, its manufacturing sector has a long road to recovery ahead of it. Companies are bracing for delays in production schedules as most of the firms remain closed, even after an extended Lunar New Year holiday. Several companies have partially opened some of their facilities in China, whereas others are waiting to resume operations after weeks of hold-up. Here's how the companies have suffered due to the deadly Coronavirus epidemic.

