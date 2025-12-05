AU Small Finance Bank signs Ranbir Kapoor & Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassadors

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB), which recently received the RBI's in-principle approval to transition into a universal bank, has announced film actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna as its new brand ambassadors.

The partnership aims to strengthen AU SFB's push to establish itself as a preferred national banking brand with a broad appeal across urban, metro, and deeper Bharat markets, the bank said in a statement.

The collaboration will focus on enhancing customer preference for AU SFB's core products, specifically Savings Accounts and Current Accounts.

“As we prepare for our transition into a Universal Bank, strengthening customer consideration for our core offerings becomes even more important. Ranbir and Rashmika connect deeply with different parts of India and different types of audiences,” said Sanjay Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO of AU SFB.

This association is expected to propel the bank's next phase of growth by boosting brand relevance and expanding its reach across key markets, Agarwal added.

Meanwhile, AU SFB's shares closed 1.22% higher at Rs 960.40 on December 5. With a year-to-date (YTD) gain of 68.98%, the stock has seen significant growth.

Approximately 64,000 shares were traded, surpassing the two-week average volume of 35,000. The turnover reached Rs 6.11 crore, giving the bank a market capitalisation of Rs 71,686.83 crore. As of September 2025, promoters held a 22.82% stake in the private lender.