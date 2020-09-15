These Indian-Americans are among the richest in the United States

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Essential Commodities Amendment Bill gets Lok Sabha nod
13 states raise Rs 14,000 crore in govt securities, development loan auction
COVID-19 vaccine: 3 candidates under clinical trials, Serum Institute to begin Phase 3 study soon
'Banks should share the hit': India Inc. on interest on interest in moratorium
Coronavirus vaccine update: What's the status of Oxford-Astra Zeneca trials in India, other countries
CORPORATE
Mobikwik elevates senior VP Chandan Joshi as Co-founder
SpiceJet posts Rs 600.5 crore net loss in Q1 amid COVID-19 lockdown, finances deteriorate
SBI changes ATM cash withdrawal rules; OTP-based facility extended round the clock
Indian companies likely to opt for hybrid cloud rather than public cloud
Facebook announces Rs 32 crore grant for small businesses in India
MARKETS
Crompton Greaves stock rises over 6% post block deal
Sensex ends 287 points higher, Nifty at 11,521; pharma, banking stocks lead gains
CAMS IPO to open on September 21; NSE to sale its 37% stake via public offering
ICICI Bank shares gain over 2% on exemption from paring stake in insurance units
Minda Industries stock climbs 5% after firm raises Rs 242 crore via rights issue
MONEY
SBI revises fixed deposit rates; check out latest changes
How many MF schemes should you hold?
Insurance industry bats for central data repository as COVID-19 hits info sharing
BT Buzz: Investors dump equity MFs with Rs 4,000 crore outflow, should you?
Want EMIs on health insurance premium? Check out insurers, grace period, extra load
INDUSTRY
Investors see a ray of hope in SpiceJet's dismal Q1 numbers
India's role in coronavirus vaccine production critical in combating pandemic: Bill Gates
Will take 4-5 years till everyone on planet gets coronavirus vaccine: Adar Poonawalla
Flipkart to create 70,000 jobs ahead of festive season, Big Billion Day Sale
Petrol, diesel witness price cut for second day straight; check latest fuel rates
TECH
Apple iPad Air 2020, iPad 8th Gen launched; here's all you need to know about them
Apple bundles services under Apple One, prices start at Rs 195 per month
Apple Watch Series 6 with Blood Oxygen sensor, new case finishes launched at Rs 40,900
Affordable Apple Watch SE to cost Rs 29,900 in India
Apple launches iPad Air 4 with A14 Bionic SoC, iPad 8 at Time Flies event
OPINION
Rebooting Economy XXVII: Fiscal mismanagement threatens India's economic recovery
Rebooting Economy XXVI: Derailment of economy is not 'Act of God', it is 'Art of Misdirection'
Rebooting Economy XXV: How a series of economic misadventures derailed India's growth story
What is a power market coupler and does India really need it?
Rebooting Economy XXIV: 7 critical GST flaws govt needs to address at the earliest
PHOTOS
These Indian-Americans are among the richest in the United States
Indian Railways' freight traffic recovers after five months of decline
As California burns, a look at the worst wildfires of 2019-20
No large deals in August; PE, VC fund investments decline 54%
Planning a holiday? Observe guidelines while visiting these hotspots
VIDEOS
02:20
Why economic uncertainty has increased appeal for gold for investors
04:38
Five commandments for banks to follow in loan restructuring
03:22
Govt bans export of onion; India on path to economic recovery: K M Birla
01:22
Metro services resume in Kolkata with COVID-19 guidelines
03:07
Gyms, yoga centres reopen in Delhi with strict guidelines for safety
MAGAZINE
September 20, 2020
September 6, 2020
August 23, 2020
August 9, 2020
July 26, 2020
These Indian-Americans are among the richest in the United States
Seven Indian-American have featured on Forbes' list of richest people in the United States this time.
The list has been topped by Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos, who has a net worth of USD 179 billion.
