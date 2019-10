The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is the investigating agency for all offences committed under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act). The law gives the ED powers to criminally prosecute and attach assets of the accused. The amendments to the Act made this year have given the ED unprecedented powers where it can arrest an individual even without an FIR. All offences are now cognisable and non-bailable.

Let's check out the most recent high-profile ED probe targets:



ADVERTISEMENT