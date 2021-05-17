Why is White Fungus more dangerous than Black Fungus

Even as the country is reeling under second wave of coronavirus and Black Fungus infection, a new found threat 'White Fungus', has been detected in Patna, Bihar. The infection is said to be even more dangerous than black fungus.

The Union government has already declared Black Fungus as the disease notifiable under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. It is now mandatory for all medical facilities to report Black Fungus infections to a central disease surveillance network.

Meanwhile, here's what we know about the White Fungus so far:



ADVERTISEMENT