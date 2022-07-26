90 flats sold at Noida's Burj; handover by December 2023

DASNAC realtor's Burj Noida, the tapered, 35-floor apartment is now all set for completion and the company claims, the project would be ready for handover by December 2023. They have already sold 90 units.

“We have 131 units in the project – of these only 41 are available now. Construction is in progress, full spree. We wish to start handover from December 2023,” DASNAC officials told Business Today.

Located in sector 75, the apartments at Burj Noida have been priced at Rs 2.88 crore onwards. The project has a range of luxury features – including an infinity pool, concierge service, business lounge, reflexology park, and more. The apartments are available in 3BHK, 4BHK, 5BHK varieties. The price range has been drawn approximately in the range of Rs 11,500 psf. The project is registered with UP Rera.

“We have offered flexibility to our buyers; some of them are buying two units to combine them into a duplex. This is entirely a residential project,” the builder informed.

“I had entered real estate to give shape to my passion for the built environment. Burj Noida is a culmination of my aspiration to execute global standard real estate in India,” JK Jain, chairman DASNAC said.

Is there a demand for such properties in Noida? DASNAC officials said, “There are a lot of investors and aspirational buyers in Noida who want to buy a property that reflects their success and shows that they have arrived in life. We received a very good response so far.”

