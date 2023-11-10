Actor Ranveer Singh sells two apartments in Mumbai’s Goregaon for Rs 15.25 cr, says report

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has sold two apartments in the Goregaon area of Mumbai for Rs 15.25 crore. The two apartments were purchased by Singh in December 2014 for Rs 4.64 crore each, reported Moneycontrol on Friday.

The apartments are located in the Oberoi Exquisite, which is a high-end residential complex in Goregaon East in Mumbai. The apartments are each 1,324 square feet in size and have a total of six parking spots.

According to the documents accessed by Moneycontrol, the stamp duty for each flat was Rs 45.75 lakh.

According to the deal, the transaction was completed on November 6. The flat was sold to an individual residing in the same housing complex.

Singh has other properties in addition to the Goregaon flat. It was reported in 2022 that the actor paid Rs 119 crore for a quadruplex flat in Bandra West.

Popular Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh Bhavnani and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani's Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP have recently acquired an opulent property in Mumbai.

The company has purchased one apartment each on the 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th floor of the upscale building, Sagar Resham, located at Bandstand, Bandra West. The four-floor luxury apartment has been bought for a whopping Rs 118.94 crore, with a paid stamp duty of Rs 7.13 crore.

The residential property boasts a substantial carpet area of 11,266 sq. ft., a lavish terrace space of 1,300 sq. ft., and comes with 19 car parking spots. This acquisition comes on the heels of other Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor who have recently been associated with prime real estate deals in Mumbai.

Kumar sold a property in Andheri West for Rs 6 crore to music director Daboo Malik in 2022. Kapoor sold her luxurious flat in the Bandra Kurla Complex region for roughly Rs 32 crore, with a built-up size of 5,533 sq ft.

