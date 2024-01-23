Cricketer Rohit Sharma leases 2 apartments in Bandra. Here's what he will make

Cricketer Rohit Sharma has reportedly leased two apartments in Mumbai’s posh Bandra West area at a monthly rent of ₹3 lakh per month for three years.

According to Zapkey.com, a platform that aggregates property registration data, the two apartments are located on the 14th floor and spread across an area of 1,047 square feet.

The monthly rent for the first year is ₹3.1 lakh, ₹3.25 lakh for the second year and ₹3.41 lakh for the third year, as per the rent agreement registered on January 4, 2024. The tenant has reportedly paid a deposit of ₹9.3 lakh.

About two years back, Sharma had leased the same two apartments for ₹2.5 lakh per month. Other cricketers who own flats in Mumbai include Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh.

A total of 97 land deals for over 2707 acres closed last year with the highest, of 25 land deals, in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone, according to data of ANAROCK, a real estate consultancy.

MMR with 25 land deals transacted 289 acres followed by National Capital Region (NCR) with 22 land deals transacted 190 acres followed by Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata.