DDA flats for govt employees in Narela: Registration opens; booking from Jan 14, 2026

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched the Karmayogi Awaas Yojana, a housing scheme for serving and retired employees of the Central and State governments, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Public Sector Banks (PSBs), local bodies, autonomous bodies and government universities.

The scheme was launched on December 12, 2025, and offers 1-BHK, 2-BHK and 3-BHK flats on a first-come, first-serve (FCFS) basis. The flats are located at Pocket 9, Sector A1–A4, Narela.

One of the main highlights of the scheme is a flat 25 per cent discount across all categories, making it easier for government employees to buy homes in Delhi.

Registration for the scheme began on December 19, 2025, while online booking of flats will start from January 14, 2026, at 12 noon. The scheme will remain open till March 31, 2026, or until all flats are sold.

According to DDA, the flats are brand new and ready to move in. The housing complex is located in a developing residential area with good connectivity to GT Karnal Road and Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II). The approved Rithala–Narela–Kundli Metro corridor is also expected to improve access to central Delhi.

A total of 1,168 flats are available under the scheme. This includes 320 units of 1-BHK, 576 units of 2-BHK, and 272 units of 3-BHK flats.

After the 25 per cent discount, prices start at around Rs 34 lakh for 1-BHK flats, Rs 79.81 lakh for 2-BHK flats, and Rs 1.14 crore for 3-BHK flats. Maintenance charges are not included in these prices.

Applicants must be Indian citizens aged 18 years or above and should be serving or retired government employees. The scheme does not place any restriction on owning property, and eligible applicants can purchase more than one flat.

Interested applicants can apply online through DDA’s Awaas Portal by paying a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 2,500. Once a flat is selected, applicants will get 15 minutes to deposit the booking amount, which is Rs 50,000 for a 1-BHK, Rs 4 lakh for a 2-BHK, and Rs 10 lakh for a 3-BHK flat.

The scheme also offers special benefits for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (Divyangjan). These applicants can choose to pay through EMIs for up to 15 years and will get an additional five per cent price rebate, subject to a maximum of Rs 1 lakh.

DDA has advised applicants to visit the site and inspect the flats before applying, as the homes are being offered on an “as-is-where-is” basis.

A helpline and site officials have been made available to help applicants with inspections and queries.