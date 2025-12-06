DDA faces Rs 17,000 crore liabilities, 34,000 unsold flats but assures timely payments

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is currently carrying liabilities of nearly Rs 17,000 crore and a sizeable inventory of unsold flats across the capital, the Lok Sabha was informed recently. In a written reply, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said the agency continues to service its dues on time and that there is no indication of financial mismanagement or administrative inefficiency, according to PTI.

Advertisement

Related Articles

As of March 31, DDA’s outstanding liabilities stood at Rs 16,987.98 crore. The minister also shared updated figures on housing stock, revealing that of the 62,801 flats built in Narela, only 31,314 units have been allotted so far, leaving 31,487 units unsold. Across Delhi, DDA’s total unsold housing inventory adds up to 34,052 flats, underscoring persistent demand challenges in certain pockets.

For homebuyers, however, this large unsold stock presents an opportunity. With significant availability across HIG, MIG and EWS categories—particularly in developing sub-cities such as Narela—buyers may find better odds of getting an allotment and possibly more competitive pricing as DDA steps up its sales push.

More supply is also in the pipeline this financial year. DDA plans to launch 1,026 MIG (two-bedroom) flats in Karkardooma under the upcoming Towering Heights Housing Scheme 2025. In addition, 3,666 units are expected to be offered in Narela, including 900 HIG, 1,750 MIG, and 1,016 EWS flats, PTI reported.

Advertisement

Industry experts say that while the abundance of inventory is favourable for prospective buyers, especially those seeking relatively affordable options, careful due diligence is crucial. Connectivity, surrounding infrastructure and long-term livability remain key considerations for areas like Narela that are still evolving.

Despite the scale of its liabilities, the government’s assurance that DDA is meeting its financial obligations may provide homebuyers with some confidence as they evaluate upcoming schemes.



DDA new project

DDA is set to roll out the Karmayogi Awaas Yojana in December, aiming to boost sales of ready-to-move-in flats in Narela—recently rebranded as Vindhyachal. Targeted at government employees, the scheme offers HIG, MIG and EWS units at a 25% discount, a move designed to rekindle demand in an area long burdened by unsold inventory.

Advertisement

As part of its broader strategy to reposition Vindhyachal, the DDA is also allocating land for educational institutions and sports facilities, hoping to transform the locality into an emerging education and sports hub.

The scheme will open with flats in Pocket 9 of Sectors A1–A4, offering 1,168 units: 272 for HIG, 576 for MIG and 320 for EWS. Its location—close to GT Karnal Road and Urban Extension Road-II—has seen improved connectivity over the past year. Depending on the response, the DDA plans to expand the scheme to Pocket 6 and Pocket 13, which together add nearly 2,500 more units.

Vindhyachal is one of DDA’s major sub-city projects, yet the region has struggled with weak demand, leaving over 40,000 flats unsold as of 2023. However, recent upgrades, including completion of UER-II and approval of the Rithala–Narela–Nathupur Metro corridor, have revived hopes for stronger uptake.



(With inputs from PTI)