DDA Housing Scheme Online 2024: Check flat rates, location, registration process & fees

DDA Luxury Housing project: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has intiated the third phase of e-auction of luxuy apartments, including penthouses in Dwarka sector 19B. The auction opened on March 5 after the registration process was started last month (February 28). The first round of e-auction was for 296 apartments, which opened on January 5. In the first round, 274 apartments were booked. In the second round of e-auction, 707 apartments were auctioned. It was done on February 5.

Flat up for grabs

DDA is offering the flats, which are part of its Festival Special Housing Scheme 2023. DDA had put 32,000 flats on sale, with different specifications -- penthouses, Super HIG (higher income group), HIG, MIG (mid-income group), LIG (lower income group), and EWS (economic weaker section).

The flats were offered in different phases of the e-auction. Like, penthouses, Super HIG flats, and HIG flats along with MIG apartments were offered through e-auction. LIG and EWS flats were allotted on a ‘first come first serve’ basis.

This time, a total of 257 apartments were e-auctioned, consisting of three types – penthouses, HIG flats, and MIG flats. In the auction, 123 HIG 3BHK flats and 132 2BHK MIG flats were offered, along with two luxury duplex penthouses.

Flat rates

As per the details available, the DDA has set a reserve price for a penthouse at Rs 5 crore. For HIG apartments, the price was Rs 2.05 crore, while the reserved price for MIG 2BHK units was set at Rs 1.2 crore.

Location of the flats

The duplex penthouses and HIG apartments are in Dwarka Sector 19B. The housing complex had been constructed with an estimated construction cost of Rs 700 crore and has 11 towers.

Registration process

Interested buyers should first register on the e-auction portal, eservices.dda.org.in, and pay Rs 2,500 separately against each flat they want to bid for. For registration, applicants had to deposit a certain booking amount, which was Rs 15 lakh for HIG, Rs 25 lakh for penthouses, and Rs 10 lakh for MIG flats.