Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu, brother Siddharth, put Pune property on rent for Rs 1.49 cr for five years

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra have leased out a property in Pune's prestigious Koregaon Park. The rental agreement, registered in February 2025, is for a monthly sum of Rs. 2.25 lakh. Over a five-year term, the lease is projected to generate a total rental income of Rs. 1.49 crore.

The agreement includes a 5 per cent annual escalation in rent, which will increase from Rs 2.25 lakh in the first year to Rs 2.73 lakh by the fifth year. The transaction involved a stamp duty fee of Rs 39,000 and registration charges of Rs 1,000, and included a security deposit of Rs 13.5 lakh with a 36-month lock-in period.

The property, purchased by the Chopras in August 2017 for Rs. 5.6 crore, measures 4,800 sq. ft, as per the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website, accessed by Square Yards. It is located in one of Pune's most sought-after areas, known for its lush greenery and café culture, and features a mix of heritage bungalows, modern apartments, and commercial outlets. Koregaon Park's proximity to key business districts like Kalyani Nagar and the Pune Airport, makes it highly desirable.

Financially, the lease agreement offers a promising return, with the annual rental yield starting at 4.8 per cent in the first year and expected to rise to 5.86 per cent by the fifth year.

Koregaon Park saw 136 residential sale transactions registered between December 2023 and December 2024, amounting to a total value of Rs 125 crore. The average property price in this locality was Rs 17,250 per sq. ft as of December 2024, indicating robust market activity and sustained demand in the area.