Aryan Khan buys 2 floors in Panchsheel Park building for Rs 37 crore: Report

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, recently purchased 2 floors in South Delhi's Panchsheel Park for around Rs 37 crore. The family already owns the basement and ground floor of the building, where SRK and his wife Gauri lived in their early days. The transaction was registered in May 2024 and a stamp duty of Rs 2.64 crore was paid, The Economic Times reported.

The house was designed by Gauri Khan and it holds emotional significance for the couple. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri first met in Delhi. Shah Rukh Khan owns a 27,000 sq-ft heritage villa in Panchsheel Park, which he bought in 2001 for over Rs 13 crore.

The property is estimated to be worth around Rs 200 crore today. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, SRK made the house available on rent for Airbnb. The home is filled with personal mementos of SRK's family from their many travels around the world.

The Khan home features richly textured walls, coloured tapestries, and glittering chandeliers. Besides this, Bollywood celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, and Taapsee Pannu.

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja own a sprawling 3,170 sq ft house in a prime location on Delhi's Prithviraj Road.Other celebrities who own property in the national capital's most exclusive and upscale neighbourhoods are Shilpa Shetty, and John Abraham.

Previously, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan also owned Gulmohar Park property in South Delhi. He, however, sold the property for around Rs 23 crore in December 2014.

Since the coronavirus-induced lockdown was lifted, the areas around Rashtrapati Bhawan and South Delhi have witnessed numerous high-value transactions. Over the past year, the wealth of HNIs has grown, due to which a surge has been reported in the purchase of luxury homes in the real estate sector.