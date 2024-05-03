Janhvi Kapoor opens doors to her family’s exclusive estate in Chennai on Airbnb

Airbnb has included Janhvi Kapoor's Chennai home under its category Icons. Icons has listed over 11 celebrity properties from across the globe. Janhvi's Chennai home was bought by her late mother and Bollywood legend Sridevi.

Airbnb has shared a series of pictures of the lavish residence, under the header “Live like Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor.” According to Airbnb, Janhvi will be welcoming two guests, who will get access to one bedroom and one bathroom. The property rests across four acres of land and the bookings will open on May 12.

After being selected by Janhvi Kapoor, the guests will get to “savour authentic South Indian cuisine.” Not just this, they will also get to enjoy her “favourite local delicacies, like ghee podi rice and palkova.

The stay would also include conversations with Janhvi about her “favourite beauty hacks”, which were passed down to her from her superstar mother.

In a conversation about her Chennai home, Janhvi Kapoor told Airbnb, “My most cherished childhood memories are of spending summers with my family at our coastal oasis in Chennai, India. This home has always felt like a sanctuary, and I want to share that same feeling with my fans. Which is why for the first time ever, I'm opening our home up to a few guests to have the full Kapoor family experience. That means a lot of relaxing—eating South Indian food, doing yoga, and trying my mother's natural skin care recipes. I can't wait to share it all with you.”

Janhvi Kapoor added that she would give a private tour of her house to those selected for the stay. “I'll take you on a private tour of our coastal home as I reminisce on summers spent with my family. We'll enjoy some much-deserved relaxation as I show you my all-natural skincare routine that I learned from my mum (hello homemade honey face mask and oils made from hibiscus flower). Who knows, I might just spill my top Bollywood beauty secrets.”