YEIDA residential plots 2026: Prices, sizes, eligibility, and how to apply

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has launched its residential plot scheme for 2026, offering 973 plots of various sizes near the newly inaugurated Noida International Airport in Jewar.

Must Read: Runway to riches: How Jewar Airport turned rural landowners, farmers into crorepatis

Plot sizes and location

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The plots are located across newly developed sectors 15-C, 18, and 24 of the Yamuna Expressway region.

The sizes and distribution are as follows:

162 sqm (476 plots)

183 sqm (4 plots)

184 sqm (4 plots)

200 sqm (481 plots)

223 sqm (6 plots)

290 sqm (2 plots)

Prices and charges

The land rate for the scheme is ₹36,260 per square meter. Registration fees vary based on plot size:

₹5.87 lakh for 162 sqm

₹6.63 lakh for 183 sqm

₹6.67 lakh for 184 sqm

₹7.25 lakh for 200 sqm

₹8.08 lakh for 223 sqm

₹10.51 lakh for 290 sqm

Plots located in preferential locations—such as park-facing plots, those along green belts, at corners, or facing roads 18 metres or wider—will carry a 5% premium.

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Application process

Applications for the scheme will open on April 6, 2026, and must be submitted online via the official YEIDA website -- www.yamunaexpresswayauthority.com. The application fee is ₹600, payable through the online payment gateway.

Offline applications or payments will not be accepted. The allotment will be made through a draw of lots, with separate draws for each plot category.

The registration process includes submitting 10% of the plot's premium as the registration fee. Successful applicants will have 60 days to pay the remaining amount, with a possible extension of 30 days. The plots will be leased for 90 years, starting from the date of the lease deed.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and can apply for only one plot under the scheme. Those who have already been allotted residential plots under any previous YEIDA scheme are not eligible.

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Joint applications are allowed only among immediate family members, provided they submit valid proof of relationship. Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) are not eligible to apply.

Important dates

Application opens: April 6, 2026

Last date to apply: May 6, 2026

Draw date: June 18, 2026

Additionally, 17.5% of the plots are reserved for farmers whose land has been acquired for the development of the Yamuna area and Noida International Airport.

Withdrawal/ Surrender

- In case of surrender before the draw of lots, the entire registration money deposited shall be refunded without interest.

- No withdrawal of application will be entertained after the final publication of the eligibility list.

- In the case of withdrawal of the application by the applicant before any allotment letter is issued, then after deducting an amount of Rs. 10000/- from the registration money, the balance shall be refunded without any interest thereon, to the account of the applicant as mentioned by him in his application form.

- In the case of surrender at any time after allotment but before expiry of the due date and deposit of allotment money, then after deducting 10% of the registration amount, the balance shall be refunded without any interest thereon.

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- In case of surrender at any time after the due date of deposit of allotment money but before execution of the lease deed, then after deduction of the amount equivalent to registration money, the balance, if any, shall be refunded without any interest thereon.

- In the case of surrender at any time after the execution of the lease deed, then out of the deposited amount, an amount 30% of the total premium of the plot shall be deducted, and the balance shall be refunded without any interest thereon.