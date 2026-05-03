How Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu keeps winning: After Google data centres, 5th-gen fighter factory in Puttaparthi

Just days after laying the foundation for a massive Google AI data centre near Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has begun the process for another marquee project for the state - a manufacturing facility for the country's indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter jet programme in Puttaparthi.

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India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) fighter jets will be manufactured in Puttaparthi, and the Andhra Pradesh cabinet has approved 600 acres of land for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), The Economic Times reported on Sunday.

Around 140 AMCA fighter aircraft are expected to be built at the facility. Officials estimate investments of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore.

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The project is part of India's push to develop an indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. The AMCA is also expected to eventually replace ageing fleets such as the Sukhoi Su-30MKI. Systems design, testing and module assembly will continue at Bengaluru-based Aeronautical Development Agency, an autonomous body under DRDO.

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State officials have earmarked an additional 400 acres for future expansion. Initial construction is expected to move quickly, with the prototype targeted by 2029 and full-scale production by 2035.

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The pitch Naidu made a year ago

The development comes after a sustained push by Naidu. In May last year, he met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and sought support to transform Andhra Pradesh into an aerospace and defence manufacturing hub.

Naidu proposed five industrial clusters: Jaggaiahpet–Donakonda for missiles and ammunition; Lepakshi–Madakasira for civil and military aircraft, electronics; Visakhapatnam–Anakapalli for naval equipment and weapons testing; Kurnool–Orvakal for drones, robotics and advanced components; and Tirupati for defence R&D and innovation. He also sought a defence corridor model similar to those in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

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The Puttaparthi announcement suggests that at least part of that strategy is now materialising.

Google first, now fighter jets

Naidu, whose party is a crucial ally in the NDA government, laid the foundation for Google's AI data centre near Visakhapatnam on April 28. "This is a great day. Historic day for all of us," the chief minister said while addressing the foundation ceremony. "Unforgettable in Andhra Pradesh history – April 28, 2026 – will be remembered forever in the history of India and in the history of Andhra Pradesh. Google AI data centre will be a growth engine for India."

According to the CM, the Rs 1.35 lakh crore Google data centre investment will emerge as the pride of the North Andhra region, and he termed it as Asia's biggest such facility. The chief minister said this project was started in September 2025 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it on September 28, 2028.

The 1 GW capacity data centre will emerge as a major step in India’s digital infrastructure growth. It is expected to be one of the largest AI data centres in the country and will provide advanced AI cloud infrastructure and large-scale data storage capabilities, an official release earlier said.

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The facility will be established across 600 acres in Tarluvada, Adavivaram and Rambilli villages, with other private partners, aiming to build a larger multi-gigawatt digital ecosystem in the state.