Australia is moving north: Scientists warn of a future collision with Asia, continent’s drift is already disrupting GPS systems

Australia may seem like a stable landmass, but it's steadily drifting northward at a surprising pace — about 2.8 inches (7 cm) per year, roughly the speed at which human fingernails grow. Scientists warn that this movement, driven by plate tectonics, could eventually lead to a dramatic collision with Asia.

While the shift may feel negligible in a single lifetime, over millions of years, it will reshape landscapes, alter climates, and disrupt ecosystems.

Professor Zheng-Xiang Li of Curtin University, who has studied the phenomenon, stated in 2009, “Whether we like it or not, the Australian continent is going to collide with Asia.” He explained that this movement follows a natural cycle in which continents drift apart and later merge again — a process that has played out repeatedly in Earth's history.

Australia's journey north began around 80 million years ago when it split from Antarctica. For the last 50 million years, it has been steadily advancing toward Asia as part of the larger Indo-Australian Plate. Scientists predict that when the inevitable collision occurs, it will trigger major geological and environmental transformations.

Beyond geological shifts, the impact on biodiversity could be profound. Australia is home to unique species like kangaroos, wombats, and the elusive platypus — animals that evolved in isolation. But as the continent inches closer to Asia, it may eventually merge with ecosystems that support an entirely different set of species, leading to unpredictable ecological consequences.

Disruptions happening now

This drift isn’t just a concern for the distant future — it’s already causing issues today. In 2016, researchers found that Australia’s movement had shifted its GPS coordinates by 1.5 meters (4.9 feet), forcing the country to update its official positioning system by 1.8 meters (5.9 feet) to maintain accuracy.

As the continent continues its shift, navigation systems, infrastructure, and satellite mapping will need regular updates to prevent errors. These shifts could have serious consequences for industries that rely on precise location data, including autonomous vehicles, precision agriculture, and aviation.

Australia’s slow-motion journey north may take millions of years to reach its final destination, but its effects are already being felt — and will only become more significant with time.